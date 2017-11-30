High demand in Industrial and Commercial Sector, Usage in External Plumbing & Infrastructure Projects to improve Drainage Network and Expansion of Oil and Gas Network were the key factors driving growth in Saudi Arabia PVC Pipe and Fittings Market.

PVC pipe is the market leader among plastic pipes with nearly all end users utilizing PVC pipes for varied purposes. Saudi Arabia’s market witnessed majority of the demand for PVC pipes from external plumbing & infrastructure projects that included drainage & sewage networks. It was witnessed that PVC pipes and fittings market was dominated by domestic manufacturers with minor imports. The competition in the local market has been intense due to the availability of major companies producing almost the same product in terms of quality. Demand for PVC pipe is expected to witness enhanced growth trajectory as the economy recovers in future with correction in oil & gas prices backed with increasing replacement for ageing pipes.

One of the major challenges witnessed by Saudi Arabia is scarcity of water which resulted in substantial investment by government in seawater desalination, water distribution, and sewerage and wastewater treatment. Government is largely dependent on pipe companies for enhancement of water supply infrastructure which aided the PVC pipe and fitting market over the years. Cost effectiveness of installation of PVC pipes, low maintenance cost and replacement of ageing pipes derived market growth. PVC pipes are largely used in oil & gas industry owing to their durability and cost effectiveness. Mild recovery in oil prices in 2017 and high demand from infrastructure & commercial sectors have aided the overall market growth of PVC pipes in the Kingdom.

The report titled “Saudi Arabia PVC Pipe and Fittings by Type of Pipes (Chlorinated PVC Pipe, Regular PVC Pipe, Plasticized PVC Pipe and Fittings), by Application (Water Supply, Sewerage, Plumbing, Chemical & Oil and Others) and by Market Structure (Organized and Unorganized market) – Market Outlook to 2022” by Ken Research suggested growing focus on desalination, expansion of wastewater treatment, improvement in company’s operational efficiency will further boost PVC Pipe and fitting market growth. The report underscored a positive CAGR in revenues in Saudi Arabia PVC pipes and fittings market in next 5 years till 2022.

