Increased household income, high institutional support, growing popularity of online shopping will thrive the Indian footwear market

Footwear is an important segment of leather industry in India. The industry is labor intensive and concentrated in small and cottage industry sectors. While leather shoes and uppers are concentrated in large scale units, sandals and chappals are produced in the household and cottage sector.

India produces more of men’s footwear, while the world’s major production is ladies’ footwear. In case of chappals and sandals, use of non-leather material is prevalent in the domestic market. Shoes manufactured in India include brand names like Florsheim, Gabor, Clarks, Salamander and St. Micheal’s.

India is the second largest footwear producing country (after China) and is third largest consuming country (after China and the US). It has been found that the major production centers are located in few selected cities like Chennai, Ranipet and Ambur in Tamil Nadu, Mumbai in Maharashtra, Kanpur and Agra in UP, Jalandhar in Punjab, and New Delhi.

Speculating the growth prospects of Indian Footwear industry, Shushmul Maheshwari, Chief Executive, RNCOS said this trend is not likely to continue in future as there are many cities and states which have sufficient production amenities like raw material, availability of cheap labor etc.

As part of its effort to play a leading role in the global trade, the Indian leather industry is focusing on key deliverables of innovative design, superior quality and unfailing delivery schedules.

To tap the growing market, numerous major players such as Bata, Reebok, Nike, Adidas, Puma, Paul & Shark etc are continuously innovating and developing their brands to best suit the Indian market. Indian footwear industry might exhaust its full potential and grow exponentially.

