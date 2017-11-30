Healthcare fraud defense law firm Oberheiden & McMurrey announced today to expand its federal practice in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, and Shreveport. The Firm has its corporate headquarters in Dallas, Texas, and represents clients throughout the United States in healthcare fraud investigations against the federal government.

By national comparison, Louisiana takes a central place when it comes to healthcare fraud prosecutions. The federal government has assigned special prosecution and enforcement units to New Orleans and Baton Rouge to investigate and combat federal healthcare fraud. More than elsewhere, Louisiana medical providers and healthcare business owners are accused of and charged with violations of the pertinent federal healthcare laws governing the practice of medicine.

“The latest wave of indictments against physicians and business owners in the healthcare industry is among the most severe enforcement Louisiana has ever seen. Many providers are facing the loss of their license and their freedom. Our firm offers help, experience, and insights. We want to navigate clients through this difficult process and help fight unjust charges. With more than 1,000 healthcare fraud cases under our combined belt, we feel we can make a difference,” says attorney Dr. Nick Oberheiden.

The Firm employs licensed Louisiana attorneys and Firm members have appeared in various federal healthcare proceedings throughout Louisiana. By appointment, Oberheiden & McMurrey offers clients meeting locations in New Orleans and Baton Rouge.

“Trial, trial, trial. That’s my initial advice for everyone accused of healthcare fraud. Many cases these days appear to be hastily put together. We look for loopholes and start with the most basic question: where is the evidence,” explains Blair Brogan, counsel at the Firm.

“Indeed, what makes our Firm different is our broad and extensive healthcare fraud trial experience. Many of us spent decades in courtrooms as federal prosecutors and we offer that specific background to our clients in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, and anywhere else a client may need help defending federal criminal charges,” explains Bill McMurrey, a former high-ranking U.S. prosecutor.

Bill McMurrey and Glenn Harrison are former Department of Justice Trial Attorney and former Assistant and Special Assistant United States Attorneys. Attorney Blair Brogan has represented numerous Louisiana clients in healthcare fraud cases.

Oberheiden & McMurrey represents clients in civil and criminal healthcare fraud investigations, trials, and audits.

Among the attorneys are several former Department of Justice trial lawyers, former federal prosecutors, and other experienced attorneys with specific trial and healthcare law backgrounds. Oberheiden & McMurrey has defended clients from across the United States in healthcare fraud investigations against all major federal agencies, including but not limited to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Office of Inspector General (OIG), the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), and the Department of Defense (DOD).

