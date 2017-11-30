The hotel industry relies on reviews given by the customers and clients after using their service to gauge their performance and get to see where they are placed amongst their competitors based on the reviews. So many people nowadays, when given an opportunity to review a business, will bring out the critic in them. A company needs to work hard to control their reputation.

Things just got extremely better with the introduction of WebsRefresh’s hotel reputation management service. The company is staying true to its mission of providing the hotel industry in Phoenix services that work for the betterment of their business. The company, has in the past, been the leaders in providing specialized services for the hotel industry.

Speaking to the press during the launch of their new service at the WebRefrresh offices in Phoenix, the marketing manager said that he was excited to be a part of this new service from Websrefresh. He said that the hotel industry in Phoenix should expect more revenue as this new service will work for your hotel’s gain.

“A lot of people rely on hotel reviews to help them make a decision when choosing a hotel,” the marketing manager said. “It is important that a company makes use of the online reviews and work towards making their hotel better. It is important to acquire positive feedback from guests who were satisfied with your service.”

“Our new Hotel reputation management service is effective and will help your company secure a competitive advantage against other people in the industry,” he added. “We take into account both positive and negative reviews left by your guests and work towards building a good reputation for your hotel. A poor online hotel reputation could lead to serious losses for your company and WebsRefresh will help stop your company from losing revenue.”

WebsRefresh has been the leading web design and web development company for a very long time, priding itself in being the only company that specializes in providing web design and web services for the hotel industry. The company’s philosophy is to provide the best SEO services to hotels for the hotel’s success. Your hotel’s reputation will depend on your online presence.

PR Contact –

WebsRefresh

600 W. Van Buren St.

Phoenix AZ 85003

Phone: (602) 644-1779

Fax: (602) 419-2277

Website – http://websrefresh.com/