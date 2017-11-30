Latin America Medical Cameras Market was worth USD 250 million in 2016 and estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 8.5%, to reach USD 370 million by 2021. Medical Cameras help surgeons and clinical staff by capturing images during medical procedures like spectroscopy, robotic surgery, endoscopy, ophthalmology and arthroscopy among others. They support in identifying and treating diseases during operation procedures by revealing the functioning of internal organs of a person. It also generates a database of normal anatomy and physiology which helps in identifying any abnormalities in a person’s internal organs.

High-speed imaging techniques can capture images and analyse the movements of a person having musculo-skeletal diseases. Cameras enabled with thermal technology can identify abnormal blood circulation or inflamed tissues. 3D medical imaging is being used in procedures like dental prosthesis, monitoring of rheumatoid arthritis and cosmetic surgery simulation among others. Medical Cameras equipped with infrared technology produce a range of wavelengths which can decipher properties such as water content, temperature and chemical components which is not possible by using a regular camera.

The driving factors of Latin America Medical Cameras market are rising investment in research and development, increasing need of medical procedures which need medical cameras, increasing technological advancements and favourable laws set by the government among other factors. A few setbacks of this market’s growth are health hazards as a result of exposure to radiation, insufficient skill in operating the devices among workers and high price of equipment.

The Latin America Medical Cameras market is segmented on the basis of products into microscopes and medical cameras. Microscopes has the larger share in the segment and is also expected to grow fastest, owing to rising geriatric population and rising demand for microscopes in various medical applications. Based on camera type, the market is segmented into endoscopy cameras, dermatology cameras, ophthalmology cameras, dental cameras and surgery microscopy cameras. Endoscopy cameras has the largest market share in the segment due to rising number of operations done by using endoscopy technique. Based on sensor type, the market is categorized into charged couple device (CCD) and complimentary-metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) sensors. CMOS has the largest share in the segment sine they consume less power, have high frame rate and low manufacturing price.

The Latin America Medical Cameras market is divided based on geography into Brazil, Argentina, Chile and rest of Latin America. The market is still in its initial stages of growth in the region. Factors such as supportive laws set by the government, rising geriatric population and technological achievements are expected to propel the market growth in the region.

Some of the major players in the market include Haag-Streit USA (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (Germany), Allied Vision GmbH (Germany), Topcon Corporation (Japan), Nikon Corporation (Japan), SPOT Imaging Solutions (U.S.), JOEL Ltd. (Japan), Stryker Corporation (U.S.), and Olympus Corporation (Japan).

