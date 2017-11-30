Jason Johnson claimed the Small Business Leader 2018 title after demonstrating exponential business growth.

Jacksonville, FL – CEO of Marlin Consulting Solutions won the Small Business Leader of the year South Council 2018 for Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce South Council, after an exemplary business performance. Veteran Jason Johnson, who is also known as the ‘Chief Marlin’ took the business to new horizons and reported a record business growth since 2009.

“Being recognized as the Small Business Leader of the year South Council 2018 is a proud moment for me and my whole team. We have spent months in perfecting our business solutions that deliver strong results. Our SEO, design, and Pay-per-click solutions offer businesses a unique opportunity to increase their sales and income” – Jason Johnson.

He was also reported to have said, “The reason behind our success is diligence, commitment, and integrity, which allows us to keep our products optimized for better performance in the market. Without deliverable results, a business such as ours would be unable to retain its clientele and would ultimately close shop. We understand the requirements of our customers and offer them unique solutions that are designed to increase their sales and profits.”

About Marlin Consulting Solutions

Marlin Consulting Solutions offer integrated solutions for high search engine ranking that will increase website traffic. They offer distinct solutions that are tailor-made to suit the requirements of their customers. Marlin Consulting Solutions offer a range of result-driven products and services to its clients for increasing their sales and Return on Investments (ROI). The company offers various free analytics to businesses that highlights the key underperforming areas and identifies areas for improvement. The CEO of the company launched extensive solutions that delivered verifiable results.