In response to the latest wave of healthcare prosecutions, healthcare fraud defense law firm Oberheiden & McMurrey announced today to selectively accept clients accused of federal healthcare violations in Las Vegas, Henderson, Reno, and throughout Nevada.

The federal government has dramatically increased its enforcement actions against physicians and healthcare business owners in connection with pharmacy fraud, toxicology laboratory fraud, prescription fraud, pain mill operations, Medicare Fraud, Tricare Fraud, compound pharmacy fraud, False Claims Act offenses, whistleblower cases, and violations of the Anti-Kickback Statute. Nevada is no exception to this trend.

“Litigation. Compliance. Defense. Healthcare fraud investigations are on the rise and they are intense. With penalties ranging from draconian civil fines to years of incarceration, there simply is no time to experiment. The mission of our Firm is to dedicate our fullest attention to healthcare fraud defense work. Together, our attorneys have handled over 1,000 federal healthcare fraud cases and dozens of federal criminal trials. Many of our attorneys previously served as federal healthcare fraud prosecutors and understand the process and protocols in these types of investigations,” the Firm’s statement reads.

Among the Firm’s attorneys are former trial lawyers from the Justice Department, former Assistant United States Attorneys, former Special Assistant United States Attorneys, and former state and former federal healthcare fraud prosecutors. The Firm is known for its forceful trial practice and its focus on defending healthcare business owners and providers against investigations led by the DEA, the FBI, the OIG, the Department of Defense, and other federal agencies.

“I think it is fair to call Oberheiden & McMurrey a healthcare fraud defense firm. That’s all that we do. Many of our attorneys offer clients the specific combination of trial and healthcare law experience that can make all the difference in these complex healthcare audits and investigations. We will work with our clients to find the right responses to excessive investigations and unjust charges,” says trial attorney Bill McMurrey.

The Firm serves clients under ZPIC audits, under investigations, or affected by federal charges in Las Vegas, Henderson, Reno, Battle Mountain, Boulder City, Carlin, Carson City, Crescent Valley, Elko, Ely, Fallon, Fernley, Fish Lake Valley, Gardnerville, Genoa, Goldfield, Incline Village, Kingston, Lake Tahoe, Las Vegas North, Lovelock, Mesquite, Minden, Pahrump, Silber Peak, Silver Springs, Sparks, Tonopah, Virginia City, Wells, West Wendover and throughout Carson City, Churchill County, Clark County, Douglas County, Elko County, Esmeralda County, Eureka County, Humboldt County, Lander County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Mineral County, Nye County, Pershing County, Storey County, Washoe County, and White Pine County.

