According to a new report Global Video Encoders Market, published by KBV research, the Global Video Encoders Market size is expected to reach $2.1 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 4.9% CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific market holds the largest market share in Global Video Encoder in Retail Surveillance Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 8.4 % during the forecast period.

The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.4% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Video Encoder in Transportation Surveillance Market. Additionally, The North America market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.7% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Video Encoder in Commercial Surveillance Market.

The Standalone market holds the largest market share in Global Video Encoder Market by Type in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Rack-Mounted market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.4% during (2017 – 2023).

The 1 Channel market holds the largest market share in Global Video Encoder Market by Number of Channel in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 4.1 % during the forecast period. The 4 Channel market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.8% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, the 16 Channel market would garner market size of $138.3 million by 2023.

Full Report: http://kbvresearch.com/video-encoders-market/

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Video Encoders Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Harmonic Inc., Telairity, Inc., Delta Digital Video, Axis Communications AB, Haivision Systems Inc., Dahua Technology Co., Ltd., Arris International Plc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Robert Bosch (Bosch Security Systems GmbH), and Matrox Electronic Systems Ltd.

Global Video Encoders Market Size Segmentation

By Application

Surveillance

Retail

Transportation

Commercial

Military & Defense

Institutional

Other

Broadcast

Contribution Encoders

Distribution Encoders

By Type

Rack-Mounted

Standalone

By Number of Channel

1 Channel

2 Channel

4 Channel

8 Channel

16 Channel

More Than 16 Channel

By Geography

North America Video Encoders Market

US Video Encoders Market

Canada Video Encoders Market

Mexico Video Encoders Market

Rest of North America Video Encoders Market

Europe Video Encoders Market

Germany Video Encoders Market

UK Video Encoders Market

France Video Encoders Market

Russia Video Encoders Market

Spain Video Encoders Market

Italy Video Encoders Market

Rest of Europe Video Encoders Market

Asia Pacific Video Encoders Market

China Video Encoders Market

Japan Video Encoders Market

India Video Encoders Market

South Korea Video Encoders Market

Singapore Video Encoders Market

Malaysia Video Encoders Market

Rest of Asia Pacific Video Encoders Market

LAMEA Video Encoders Market

Brazil Video Encoders Market

Argentina Video Encoders Market

UAE Video Encoders Market

Saudi Arabia Video Encoders Market

South Africa Video Encoders Market

Nigeria Video Encoders Market

Rest of LAMEA Video Encoders Market

Companies Profiled

Harmonic Inc.

Telairity, Inc.

Delta Digital Video

Axis Communications AB

Haivision Systems Inc.

Dahua Technology Co., Ltd.

Arris International Plc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Robert Bosch (Bosch Security Systems GmbH)

Matrox Electronic Systems Ltd.

Unique Offerings from KBV Research

Exhaustive coverage of Global Video Encoders Market Size

Highest number of market tables and figures

Subscription based model available

Guaranteed best price

Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Related Reports:

North America Video Encoders Market (2017-2023)

Europe Video Encoders Market (2017-2023)

Asia Pacific Video Encoders Market (2017-2023)

LAMEA Video Encoders Market (2017-2023)