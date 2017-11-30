Students and Management of Heritage Institute of Management and Communication New Delhi (HIMCOM) had a grand fun at the Fresher’s Party. The senior students and management of HIMCOM organized a dazzling fresher’s party for the newcomers at Constitution Club of India to give them a warm welcome to the college life.

The party was organized on Wednesday, Nov 29, 2017, and all the seniors and juniors had a lot of fun together. The juniors received a warm welcome by the seniors as they entered wearing elegant attire.

The programme began with the introduction round followed by a ramp walk where freshers gave their brief introduction.

The programme, then, was followed with the group dance performances where the seniors and fresher’s given outstanding performances on traditional and modern Hindi movies songs.

Ex Justice of Allahabad High Court Mr Sakha Ram, Ex DGP Delhi T.R. Kakkar, Sr Journalist Dr. S.k. Dutta, Mrs India Universe Earth 2017 Vitika, Sr. Journalist Ravish Bist, Anchor Kavita, were guest and attended the grand occasion.

Yashika Thakur declared Ms. Fresher 2017 while Yashi Trivedi was the runner-up. Mayank Upreti declared as Mr. Fresher 2017 while Depanshu Bhatia was the runner-up. Star performer was given to Ms Sumona Das and Mr Gagan Prajapati. Mr. Handsome title was given to Prtinav Bajpai and Ms Enchantress Shivani Sharma.

Mrs India universe earth 2017 Vitika, Ex justice of Allahabad High Court Sakha Ram, Dr. S.k. Dutta, Dean HIMCOM Vijay Prakash, Anchor Kavita were the expert jury panel. HOD of HIMCOM Bharti Pandey beautifully organized the programme.

Syed Masood Managing Director HIMCOM welcomed all the guests and freshers. Speaking on the occasion he said, “Great to see the efforts of students. I on behalf of institute welcome the new students and wish them a great career in the media industry.”