Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “Food safety testing Market (traditional and rapid) by Technology, (pathogens, toxins, GMOs, pesticides and others) by contaminant, (meat & poultry, dairy, process food, fruit & vegetables and others) by Application – Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2015 – 2021” According to the report, global demand for food safety testing market was valued at USD 4.8 billion in 2015, is expected to reach USD 8.04 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% between 2016 and 2021.

Globally, food safety is a major concern for consumers due to the constant threat of foodborne illness. Food safety testing is necessary to achieve a certificate of analysis of raw food products and ready to eat foods at several stages of food processing. Customers are provided with food safety labels on food products to ensure quality and safety of products.

The global food safety testing market has been presenting tremendous growth with increasing foodborne illness worldwide. The market growth is driven by growing consumer awareness associated with food safety matters. Worldwide all regions experiencing food disease epidemic cases, the due occurrence of microbial pathogens and chemical contaminant. The key market players are experiencing escalating demand for food safety testing owing health issues and increasing awareness amongst customers.

The food safety testing market is segmented based on technology, contaminant, application, and by region. Different technologies used for testing food safety include traditional technologies and rapid technologies. Due to some limitations of traditional food safety methods, rapid food testing technology accounted for a significant share of 2015 market. The pathogen is a leading contaminant segment in food safety market. Furthermore, GMO testing segment is expected to fastest growing segment over the forecast period. The key application covered in this study includes Meat & poultry, dairy, process food, Fruit & vegetables, and others. Among all, meat & poultry were the largest application segments that accounted for a significant share of global food safety testing market in 2015 and are expected to be the fastest growing segment for the predicted coming years.

Geographically, North America dominated the food safety testing market in 2015. The biggest share of this region can be attributed to various factors such as increased prevalence of food disease and rising government regulations. Europe is one of the major players in the food safety testing market due to increased awareness about government food safety policies in this region. Asia Pacific represents a region with a very large potential for food safety testing market due to increased emphasis on food securities in this regions.

Biocontrol Systems Incorporated, 3M Company, Roka Bioscience, Bio-Rad Laboratories Incorporated, Agilent Technologies Incorporated, Douglas Scientific, IDDEX Laboratories INC, and Ecolab Incorporated are some of the leading profiles in the food safety testing market.

