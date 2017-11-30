You can never go wrong with folding marquees for a wide variety of purposes. They can be used to temporarily expand an area or provide instant shelter and protection from the elements. They provide coverage over certain areas of the home, too, such as outdoor dining areas. These high-quality portable pop-up tents and gazebos can be customised in any colour to match your outdoor décor or to represent a business, and they can come with side panels in case additional cover is required. Marquee sales often occur for the following reasons:

Branding – Heavy duty instant marquees and sidewalls can be printed on the interior and/or exterior surfaces to serve as effective marketing and promotional tools. This way, folding marquees can help encourage brand awareness for a business, especially when used in certain events where a company must show off its name and stand out from the crowd.

Commercial use – Some marquee sales occur due to buyers requiring temporary shelter for outdoor events where a business needs to sell goods and promote services. The pop up marquees can serve as registration booths or house the concierge for a certain event, too. They should help keep occupants and customers comfortable and protected against rain, UV rays, wind, and moisture.

Construction and real estate– Folding marquees can be used in construction sites and real estate purposes, such as open house events. They can easily make a site stand out, so visitors will know where to go for enquiries or assistance. Likewise, they can serve as shelter for construction workers or for sensitive equipment and building materials.

Exhibits and trade shows – Businesses and companies that participate in various exhibits and trade shows per year can find folding marquees practical and a worthy investment for strengthening their brand and presence in those events. Marquee sales can be completed with reputable suppliers who can customise the products according to the specifications of the business.

Emergency purposes – Communities and government agencies may consider portable pop up marquees as temporary shelters during unexpected emergencies, such as fire, earthquakes, and flooding. A marquee can instantly be set up for short-term or long-term use to keep occupants and relief goods safe from the elements.

