Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “Energy Management Systems Market by Software (Utility, Industrial, Residential and Enterprises Energy Management): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends and Forecast, 2016–2022”. According to the report, global energy management systems market was valued at around USD 35.17 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach approximately USD 70.93 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of above 12.4% between 2017 and 2022.

Extended offer get Flat 30% off until 1st of December View Deal: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/discount/newsletter

Energy is one of the most important aspects of several daily tasks. Most of the need is being met by either conventional energy sources like natural gas, coal, and petroleum or by non-conventional sources like tidal, wind, solar. It becomes necessary to have efficient energy management systems for effective utilization of energy as well as reduce costs, improve profitability and economic growth. Basic benefits of energy management system are remote system access and remote alarm notification.

Increasing awareness in industrial sectors for the efficient utilization of energy consumption is the major component which is driving energy management system market growth. Moreover, increasing alertness about carbon emission management serves as a major factor to fuel the growth of energy management system market over forecast periods. However, lack of awareness of consumer and financial resources are restraining the energy management system market growth. Nonetheless, technological advancement such as software-as-a-service is expected to spur the market growth of energy management system market over the forecast period.

Request Free Sample Research Report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/energy-management-systems-market

By software, the market is fragmented into of utility EMS software, industrial EMS software, enterprise energy management software, residential EMS, and others.Energy management system market is dominated by the industrial energy management software market due to wide extension of industrial hub across the world. Energy use in industries is much more related to operational practices than in the residential and commercial sectors. The energy-using systems in industries are designed to support the production practices which may are relatively energy efficient under an initial production scenario. Industry management software is accounted for over 55% of the global energy management system market in 2015.

Among various regions, North America dominated the energy management system market in 2015. North America region gathered around 40% shares of the global market. AsiaPacific is the fastest growing market due to growing tendency towards efficient utilization of energy; economically developing countries coupled with rising industrialization.China acquired a significant share of the market in 2015 and also expected to continue this trend within the forecast period. Moreover, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are expected to have significant growth during the years to come.

Get Flat 30% off on report “Energy Management Systems Market” https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/energy-management-systems-market

Key participants in the energy management systems market are General Electric Company, ABB Ltd, Eaton Corporation PLC Cisco Systems, Inc., Honeywell International, Inc., International Business Machine Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Emerson Process Management and CA Technologies among others.

For Media Inquiry contact our sales Team @ sales@zionmarketresearch.com

About Us: Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristically, cutting edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, a company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with Vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from Cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly in order to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client’s needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Contact Us:

Zion Market Research

4283, Express Lane,

Suite 634-143,

Sarasota, Florida 34249, United States

Tel: +49-322 210 92714

USA/Canada Toll-Free No.1-855-465-4651

Email: sales@zionmarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.zionmarketresearch.com

Visit Our Blog: https://zionmarketresearch.wordpress.com