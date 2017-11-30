Why not surprise your customers and employees with an individual gift at the end of the year? Those who do not feel like traditional Christmas gifts should browse around the Vispronet® online shop. Personalized gifts such as calendars, photo clocks or seat cushions, whether provided with a logo, photo or quote, will certainly be well received by the recipient.

At Vispronet® you will find lots of ideas for very special Christmas surprises. Bean bags, sledges, photo clocks and many other gift ideas can be designed online without any graphic knowledge. For all last minute shoppers the online store offers a fast shipping alternative – almost all products can be ordered using the overnight service! Get inspired. (https://www.vispronet.eu/world-of-themes/christmas/)

In addition to finding the right gift idea, many advertisers are also looking for effective advertising materials for winter promotion – Vispronet can help!

Gift Ideas … unique, eye-catching and unforgettable

Sledges with individual graphics

Whether product advertising, discount campaign or a great snapshot: a sledge with a personalized graphic guarantees attention and makes children’s eyes shine! With a load capacity of 90 kg and a frame made of highly durable wood unlimited fun of driving is guaranteed.

Personalised clocks

Photo clocks made by Vispronet® are available for walls, tables or as alarm clocks.

Whether it is ordered as a round, rectangular, square or heart shape clock – personalised photo clocks are always a high-quality advertising product, popular fan article, decorative home accessory or simply a very personal gift idea.

Bean bags

Beanbags invite to relax! They can be ordered in different sizes and shapes. The covers can be washed and are easy to change.

Printed with a snapshot or a funny quote your memories will keep alive.

Personalised calendar

Photo calendars are ideal gifts for family, friends and customers. You can personalise them with your own logo, photo or funny quote. Numerous calendars and ready-made backgrounds are offered free of charge in the shop design tool. Create your unique eye-catcher.

Voucher Code

Just in time for Christmas a 10 EUR voucher helps with the Christmas shopping. Until the 31.12.2017 the following voucher code can be used for your online order at Vispronet®: M3RRY#XMVS.

The voucher value is 10 EUR (gross). It is valid for all products on www.vispronet.eu from an order value of 30 EUR (gross). It is valid for one purchase per customer. The voucher cannot be combined with other vouchers. A cash payment or subsequent charge is not possible. Visit our shop vispronet.eu.. (https://www.vispronet.eu/world-of-themes/christmas/)