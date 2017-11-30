This report estimates that the global building information modeling market will expand at a CAGR of 19.1% over the estimated period from 2015 to 2022. The market was valued at US$2.7 bn in 2014 and is subsequently predicted to reach US$11.5 bn by the end of 2022. North America and Asia Pacific are expected to be key contributor regions to the global building information modeling market over the coming years. Nearly 33% of the market already taken up by North America in 2014, attributed to swift adoption of cloud-based platforms by a booming construction industry. Top application segment in the global building information modeling market so far has been for architects, while it is predicted that the demand in the contractors segment will surge in the forecast period.

Investments in BIM Use for Highways, Roads, Bridges Construction to Drive Market

“BIM allows professionals in the construction industry to perfect their plans and consequently build and maintain structures. All the data can swiftly be made available to those involved in the project whenever the sender deems fit during the lifecycle of their structure. These is a form of advanced technology that can strongly boost the quality of structures through better construction as well as optimal maintenance. These are propelling the applications of BIM in warehouse designing, construction, and management, along with other structures such as factories, houses and apartments, rail transit and aviation, energy generation facilities, government buildings, roads and highways, bridges, education institutes, and dams,” states a TMR analyst. The rate of investments in the use BIM in these segments is currently a primary driver for the global building information modeling market.

Emerging Economies to Breathe New Life into BIM Demand

The demand for advanced solutions in data management in emerging economies is one of the key factors that players in the global building information modeling market should be looking out for. This demand is expected to skyrocket over the coming years, propelling infrastructure development in these regions. However, high initial costs may act as a restraint for the growth of this market. This could essentially be mitigated by the provision of efficient construction solutions through BIM. Moreover, the rising investment in public infrastructural development across emerging nations is expected to raise a high demand for BIM solutions for the construction of roads, highways, and bridges.

