Nucleic acid isolation and purification is one of the preliminary test in molecular laboratory studies. There presents a wide variety of instruments and processes for nucleic acid extraction. With the advent of automotive process for research processes, there is an increasing need for automatic nucleic acid extraction system. Automated Nucleic Acid Extraction Systems provides high speed, cleaner and more consistent nucleic acid extraction. These systems are designed to run multiple processes at the same time with reduced error ratio. User friendly interfaces are integrated with the systems for further simplifying the processes. The functionality of these systems include shaking, temperature control, and PCR protocols. Automated nucleic acid extraction systems also helps in minimizing the contamination in samples, providing high throughput results in comparatively lesser time and reducing the reagent wastage. These system finds their application in molecular biology, pathology, forensic science, environmental research and drug delivery. These automated systems are advanced enough to extract the nucleic acid from variety of samples such as tissue, cell culture, whole blood, serum, plasma, swab, etc. There also exists a considerable difference in the cost of manual and automated nucleic acid extraction systems. Automated systems are comparatively have higher price per extraction in terms of higher costs of instrument, reagents and disposables.

Many of the research papers also cite an additive advantage in the installation of the automated nucleic acid extraction systems in the laboratory settings. With the gaining prevalence of molecular in the clinical laboratory, automation is becoming important along with for improving efficiency and standardization.

Growing laboratory automation and adoption of superior technology for faster and better results fuels the market growth. Technological advantage of automated nucleic acid extraction systems in improving the workflow and decreasing variability also supports the automated nucleic acid extraction systems market. High cost of the system, system complexity, limited product acceptability, high maintenance and service cost are some of the limiting factors restricting the potential market growth. Low market penetration of automated systems in the less developed regions also restricts the global market growth.

A number of companies are involved in the manufacturing of these laboratory instruments varied by size, usage, capacity, price and versatility. Nowadays, most of the commercial extraction kits are also available in the market based on automation systems. Continuous enhancements for the system updation also helps in proliferating the market growth for nucleic acid extraction systems. Companies are adopting strategies for network building and strengthening sales force to increase their product sales. Brand value is also an important parameter affecting the sales of certain company. New product development, mergers, acquisitions and partnerships are some of the key trends in the automated nucleic acid extraction systems market.

Geographically, North America is the leading market for Automated Nucleic Acid Extraction Systems due to the adoption of laboratory automations, advanced clinical diagnostic services and high government support in funding research activities. This is followed by the Western Europe market owing to the more usability in universities and research institutes with focus on standardized workflow. These two developed regions consumes most of the market for automated nucleic acid extraction systems. Japan also share a significant market size in the market. Asia Pacific represents the highly potential market with increasing availability of these advanced laboratory equipments, increasing focus towards quality research as well as increasing advancements in diagnostic services. Latin America followed by Middle East & Africa represents the lowest market share as well as growth in the automated nucleic acid extraction systems market owing to less spending in biological research and less developed diagnostic facilities.

Some of the players in the Automated Nucleic Acid Extraction Systems market includes Qiagen N.V., Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., Analytik Jena AG, Thermofisher Scientific, Accubiomed Co., Ltd., Autogen Inc., DiagCor Bioscience Inc Ltd, Taigen Bioscience Corporation, Bioneer Corporation and others.

