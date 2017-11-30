This report studies Thermal Transfer Label in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2022.

This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering

• Honeywell International

• 3M Company

• CCL Industries Inc

• Henkel

• Inland Label and Marketing Services LLC

• Coveris Holdings S.A

• MultiColor Corporation

• Constantia Flexibles Group

• LINTEC Corporation

• WS Packaging Group, Inc

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

• By Material

• Paper

• Polyester

• Polypropylene PP

• Polyethylene PE

• Others

By Printer type

• Desktop

• Mobile

• Others

By Application, the market can be split into

• Transportation

• Logistics

• Electronics

• Industrial Goods

• Healthcare

By Regions, this report covers we can add the regions/countries as you want

• North America

• China

• Europe

• Southeast Asia

• Japan

• India

