Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “Mosquito Repellent Market by Source (Synthetic Chemical Derived Market and Plant Derived Chemical) by Product (Coil, Spray, Cream & Oil, Vaporizer, Mat and Others) and by Distribution Channel (Large Retail Stores, Small Retail Stores, Specialty Stores and Online Distribution Channel): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2016 – 2022”. According to the report, global mosquito repellent market was valued at approximately USD 3.20 billion in 2016, is expected to reach around USD 5.00 billion in 2022 growing at a CAGR of around 7.50% between 2017 and 2022.

A mosquito repellent can be either a substance put on skin, clothing or vaporizer, mats, etc. which discourages mosquitoes from landing or crawling on that surface. Female mosquito feeds on blood which helps it to acquire protein, which is important for the development of her eggs. Whenever mosquito bites, she releases saliva into the area where she is feeding. If a mosquito is harboring a pathogen, such as a virus, a protozoan, or a nematode worm, it is possible that she can transmit the pathogen to humans through her saliva.

Global mosquito repellent market is primarily driven by increasing number of mosquito-borne diseases. Other major driving factors for the growth of mosquito repellent market are global warming which aids the breeding of mosquitoes coupled along with increasing demand for such products, especially in developing countries. However, harmful health effects of certain mosquito repellents is a major restraint that may curb the growth of the market. Nonetheless, technological advancements by a number of new players entering into this market, and emerging markets across the globe are likely to disclose the new avenues for mosquito repellent market in the near future.

The mosquito repellent market can be segmented on the basis of the source into, synthetic chemical mosquito repellent and plant derived chemical mosquito repellent. Synthetic chemical repellent includes DEET, permethrin, picaridin, and others while plant-derived chemical repellent include citronella and oil of lemon eucalyptus among others. Plant-derived chemical repellent segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Based on product type the mosquito repellent market is segmented into coil, spray, cream & oil, vaporizer, mats, and others. Presently, coil segment held the largest market share due its low cost and demand from middle and lower class. Cream & oil is expected to emerge as the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. Based on distribution channel, the market can be segmented as large retail stores, small retail stores, specialty stores and online distribution channel. In 2016, large retail stores held the largest market, while as a result of increasing penetration of e-retailing, online distribution channel is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa are key regional segments of global mosquito repellent market. The mosquito repellent market was curled by Asia Pacific in 2016 owing to huge demand from China and India. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in mosquito repellent market during the forecast period. Moreover, Latin America is also expected to show visible growth for this market in the years to come. North America is also expected to growth at a noticeable growth rate during the forecast period. The European region is expected to grow at moderate growth rate during the forecast period.

Some of the key players operating in the mosquito repellent market include Godrej Household Products Ltd., SC Johnson& Sons Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., Dabur International, Quantum Health, Jyothi Laboratories, Enesis Group, Coghlans Ltd., and PIC Corporation among others.

This report segments the mosquito repellent market as follows:

Mosquito repellent Market: Source Analysis

Synthetic Chemical Derived Market

Plant Derived Chemical

Mosquito repellent Market: Product Analysis

Coil

Spray

Cream & Oil

Vaporizer

Mat

Others

