Chennai, November 27, 2017: Rapid Acceleration Partners (RAP), today announced partnership with Bangalore based Hotify, a leading Enterprise AI Solutions & Cognitive Intelligence Platforms Provider, to launch AI powered solutions tailored to the BSFI and mutual fund industries.

RAPs strong domain & development expertise combined with Hotify’s cognitive intelligence platforms will design wide variety of solutions designed to provide accelerated deployment for standard applications, and adapted solutions for the more idiosyncratic ones. The solutions include hand-written form/document recognition, response systems, risk & fraud detection and customer intelligence solutions, in addition to other standard automation.

As Baskar Agneeswaran, Co-founder & Director at Rapid Acceleration Partners puts it, “At the most basic level, these solutions will help achieve operational efficiency and smoothen out the entire process with significant cost saving potential both in the short and long run”.

Rapid Acceleration Partners’ pedigree comes from its expertise in the mutual funds space with its sister company, the decade old SmartAudit, which deals with SIP, brokerage audits and transactional audits for the mutual fund and the microfinance industry. SmartAudit proudly boasts of a 30% market share in the SIP and brokerage audit space in India.

Raghuraman Ramamurthy, Co-founder & Director, RAP, says, “with AI gaining traction in enterprises, the solutions we have adapted for the BFSI industry is another small leap that will propel enterprises towards a more streamlined and seamless approach, help eliminate a number of time-consuming manual processes and human error, and most importantly, provide analysis of data for targeted action.”

Preethi Narayanan, President-AI Services, Hotify, said, “our strength lies in the excellent domain expertise and nuances that partners like RAP bring to the table, and our joint strategy has helped us create cognitive solutions that can enable the enterprises to achieve tangible results of great magnitude”

About Rapid Acceleration Partners

Rapid Acceleration Partners provides AI powered automation solutions for enterprises to help them improve operational efficiency, productivity, reduce cost and improve customer engagement. RAP provides a wide array of solutions across industries like Mutual Funds, Banking, Financial Services, Insurance and Manufacturing.

About Hotify AI

Hotify is an Enterprise AI solution provider headquartered in Bangalore, India. Hotify has a seasoned leadership team with hands-on experience across a wide range of AI domains and deep expertise in Artificial Intelligence. Hotify is presently working with leading enterprises in banking, financial services, manufacturing and consumer packaged goods companies. Hotify’s “Cognitive Intelligence Platform”, provides an out-of-the-box ready-to-use AI backend, designed to accelerate development of intelligent systems and increase AI adoption. Hotify also offers AI advisory, consulting, solution architecture and other services organizations may require as they work toward the adoption of AI.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION ON RAP VENTURES, CONTACT:

Raghuraman Ramamurthy, Co-Founder & Director, Rapid Acceleration Partners

Email: raghu@rap.ventures

Telephone: +91 99406 72391

Website: www.rap-ai.com

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION ON HOTIFY:

Ashok Nagaraj,

+91 94498 34080

ashok@comezzo.com