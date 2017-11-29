Managing a property can be difficult, but putting together your bed bug management plan doesn’t have to be. The experts at Anchor Pest Control, a trendsetting Pest Control Company in New Jersey, compiled a list of the 3 most important factors for an effective bed bug plan to assist you through the process.

Educate Your Residents

There are preventable measures that can be taken by your residents and staff, as well as important first steps to limit the exposure. Simply put, anyone can come across bed bugs. A reputable company like Anchor Pest Control will provide literature for your residents, training programs for your staff, and around the clock support for your property. Anchor offers a FREE Pest Identification Service to quickly identify and diagnose issues without a service call – saving you money!

Be Proactive, Not Reactive

If you are only doing a reactive approach you are costing your property more money. A penny of prevention is worth a hundred dollars of cure! Preventive inspection and monitoring devices can help you catch a problem at its earliest stages. This will decrease the damage and risk involved with a bed bug infestation. Currently, K-9 bed bug detection is the most effective tool available to find bed bugs prematurely, before they spread throughout an entire building. This can be done in a very cost-effective way by a licensed company with certified and trained K-9 dogs, such as Anchor Pest Control

Proper Preparation

The #1 reason bed bug treatments fail is due to improperly prepared units for treatments. There is absolutely no reason to rush a bed bug treatment. It is critical that a resident properly prepares their property. If you are worried about bed bugs spreading and have the surrounding units treated preventively, no preparation is needed. If a resident is not able to prepare their unit themselves, it is important that you contact a licensed company, such as Anchor Pest Control, that can provide an affordable bed bug treatment preparation service.

