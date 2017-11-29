Molecular cytogenetics comprises of molecular biology and cytogenetics. Cytogenetics refers to the study of chromosomes and molecular cytogenetics further involves the analysis of genetic variations or alterations through in-situ hybridization techniques. Molecular cytogenetics finds crucial applications in the fields of biology and medicine. Molecular cytogenetics studies the structural and functional organization of the chromosomes and its nucleus, genomic variations, expression and evolution, chromosomal abnormalities, particularly in medicinal and cancer-related genetics. In molecular cytogenetics, techniques such as fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH) are conducted wherein DNA probes are labeled with different colored fluorescent tags to visualize the whole genome or the most specific regions of the genome. Also, the virtual karyotyping technique is done in molecular cytogenetics to assess entire genome for the changes in the number of copies of the genome. FISH & GISH are one of the most reliable techniques for analyzing chromosomes.

Global Molecular Cytogenetics Market: Drivers and Restraints

Molecular cytogenetics provides a scan and analysis of the whole genome organization, its structure and behavior at high resolutions and also the visualization of single peculiar genomic loci which is a major growth driver for the global molecular cytogenetics market. The recent advances in the fields of molecular biology and cytogenetics have brought about several key developments in the research of mitosis and meiosis processes, chromosome structures and its subsequent manipulation, gene expression and its regulation, and gene silencing techniques. Molecular cytogenetics is primarily driven by cancer diagnostics which offers techniques for imaging in genetics, epigenetics, and cytology and can be utilized for chromosomal modifications. The increasing prevalence of cancer and subsequent requirement for accurate diagnosis is expected to boost the growth of the global molecular cytogenetics market during 2016-2026.

Global Molecular CytogeneticsMarket: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global molecular cytogenetics market is segmented into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America & Western Europe are market leaders regarding revenue in the global molecular cytogenetics market owing to the presence of large number of clinical research laboratories and research & academic institutes. Japan is the third major contributor to the global molecular cytogenetics market mainly due to the well-established collaborations between the manufacturers and research laboratories. Also, the role of personalized medicine in treatment of genetic or other disorders is gaining pace in the developed countries and this factor is anticipated to unfold novel opportunities for the key players during the forecast period. APEJ is anticipated to register healthy CAGR in the global molecular cytogenetics market due to a surge in the number of scientific researches being undertaken in this region. Middle East and Africa and Latin America are at nascent stages in the global molecular cytogenetics market and are projected to register steady growth rates during the forecast period.

Global Molecular CytogeneticsMarket: Key Players

The key players in the global molecular cytogenetics marketare:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

GeneDx

CytoTest Inc.

Empire Genomics

Abbott Laboratories

Agilent Technologies

Biological Industries

PerkinElmer Inc.

Globally, the manufacturers of molecular cytogenetics are expanding the research & development activities through collaborations with scientific & clinical research institutes.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, and applications.