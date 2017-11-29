The underfill materials are the formulations of the compounds of organic polymers and inorganic fillers that are used mainly in the semiconductor packaging for attaining a better thermos mechanical enactment. The molded underfill material is used over the mold compounds in the flip chip or wire bonded CSP equipment. The major application of the molded underfill material is on the flip chip.

The molded underfill material is a good alternative for the mobile products owing to its low material cost and the speedy throughput due to the in strip format of the batch process operations. Along with the cost-benefit, the molded underfill material has the ability of fine spacing between the die-to-passives and die-to-die along with the smaller keep-out zones that help minimize the die-to-package edge clearance.

The global market for molded underfill material is fragmented into technology type and application. On the basis of the type of technology, the global market is segregated into the dynamic mechanic analyzer, thermal mechanical analyzer, differential scanning calorimeter, thermo-gravimetrical analyzer, the coefficient of thermal expansion, and others. On the basis of application, the global market is categorized into ball grid array, flip chips, and chip scale packaging.

The key factor driving the global molded underfill material market is a rise in the usage of the molded underfill material in flip chip packaging. The change in trends from consumer side is the main factor driving the market. There has been an increasing demand for the devices that have high performance, are cost-effective, and are small in size thus augmenting to the growth of the market. Another major factor driving the demand for the molded underfill material is its increased usage in the flip chip and the wafer level packaging owing to the increasing demand for the smartphones and tablets. The advancements and the innovations made in the molded underfill material directly affect the developments made in the electronics industry. Furthermore, some molded underfill material manufacturers that provide the product with solder paste free from lead. All these factors contribute to the growth of the market in the coming years.

Owing to a wide range of applications of the molded underfill material, the global market will be experiencing a significant growth all across the regions in the coming years. The region holding a significant market share in North America due to the increased demand for the materials in the advanced packaging. In Asia Pacific region, the market is growing at a significant rate owing to the factors such as the economic development, globalization, and the growing demand for the molded underfill materials in the packaging and automotive industries. The rapid development of the packaging industry is one of the main reasons for the development of the market in Asia Pacific region.

The key market players involved in the molded underfill material market include Won Chemicals Co. Ltd., AIM Solder, Henkel, Epoxy Technology Inc., and Namics Corporation.

