The global mobile edge computing (MEC) market is a dynamic and highly competitive one, which is making gigantic strides. This is because savvy players operating in the market are constantly looking to develop more effective solutions in response to the different requirement of end-use companies. They are investing heavily in cutting edge technologies in order to stay on top of the game.

Read Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/mobile-edge-computing-market.html

Numerous titans in the field, for example, are involved in coming up with highly advanced hardware and software solutions that will help them steal a march over their competitors. Some such prominent names in the global mobile edge computing (MEC) market are IBM Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Integrated Device Technology, Inc., Nokia Corporation, PeerApp Ltd., Intel Corporation, Juniper Networks, Inc., ADLINK Technology Inc., Saguna Networks Ltd., Vasona Networks, Inc., ZTE Corporation, and SpiderCloud Wireless, Inc.

As per a report by Transparency Market Research, the global mobile edge computing (MEC) market will likely register a jaw-dropping 51.0% CAGR between 2017 and 2025 to become worth US$4228.3 mn by 2025 from US$73.8 mn in 2016.

Surging Monthly Data Usage Propels Europe Market

Depending upon the component, the global mobile edge computing (MEC) market can be segmented into hardware, software, and service. Of them, the hardware segment accounted for a mammoth 80.0% share in the market in 2016. This is because the entire mobile edge computing architecture is comprised of different hardware, namely servers, processors, routers, and switchers. Going forward too, the segment is predicted to clock maximum growth in the forecast period.

Geographically, the key segments in the global mobile edge computing (MEC) market are North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. Of them, Europe is a major market and accounted for a leading share of about 43.5% in 2016. The primary reason for the region’s dominant position is the swift uptake of mobile edge computing on account of increasing monthly data usage and the rising adoption of devices having Internet of Things (IoT).

Request Sample Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=16496

Low Latency Network for Media and Entertainment Stokes Growth

There are quite a few drivers that are bringing about phenomenal growth in the global mobile edge (MEC) computing market. One of them is the low latency networks especially for media and entertainment purposes. Elaborates the lead analyst of the report, “MEC have the capability to hasten the distribution of media services by distributing content straight from the base station, which considerably improves the consumer experience in aspect of high data traffic growth. This technology allows administrators to well adapt traffic to the dominant radio circumstances, improve network efficiency and enhance service quality.” Further, the growing number of IoT devices, automated cars, etc. are also supporting the growth for mobile edge computing market. Moreover, the mobile edge computing market is also predicted to see high demand worldwide owing to its growing application in different applications due to its low latency, high content delivery, and high quality of experience over the forecast period.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR’s data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com