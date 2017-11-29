According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future for CMC in the global aerospace industry looks positive with opportunities in the commercial aircraft, military aircraft, and space segments. CMC consumption in the global aerospace industry is expected to grow with a CAGR of 9% from 2017 to 2022. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing demand for lightweight materials in the aerospace industry and capability of CMC components for performing better at high temperatures.

In this market, C/C, SiC/SiC, and Oxide/Oxide are the major types of CMC material. C/C will remain the largest market over the forecast period because it is commonly used in all commercial aircraft disc brakes.

North America is expected to remain the largest region during the forecast period due to high procurement of CMC material by various CMC component manufacturers in the USA.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include increasing application of CMC materials in high temperature areas. 3M, General Electric, CoorsTek Inc., Albany International, and SGL Carbon SE are among the major manufacturers of CMC material for aerospace industry.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities for CMC in the global aerospace industry by material type, application, end use industry, and region, and has come up with a comprehensive research report entitled “Growth Opportunities for CMC in the Global Aerospace Industry 2017-2022: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis.” The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy by providing comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for CMC in the global aerospace industry by material type, application, end use industry, and region, as follows:

By Material Type (Volume (metric ton) and Value ($ million) from 2011 to 2022):

• Oxide/Oxide

• Sic/Sic

• C/C and Others

By End Use Market (Value ($ million) from 2011 to 2022):

• Commercial Aircraft

• Military Aircraft

• Space

By Application (Value ($ million) from 2011 to 2022):

• Engine

• Landing Gear

• Airframe

By Region (Value ($M) shipment analysis from 2011 to 2022):

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

This 108-page research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace.

This report answers the following key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for CMC in the global aerospace industry by material type (Oxide/Oxide, Sic/Sic, C/C, and others), by end use market (commercial aircraft, military aircraft, and space), by application (engine, landing gear, and airframe), and by region (North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World (including Asia Pacific)?

Q.2 Which product segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in this market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market and which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being taken by key companies for business growth?

Q.10 What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years?