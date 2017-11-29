A new report titled “Blood Collection Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2022” has been recently included in Market Research Report Search Engine (MRRSE)’s vast online database. The report offers a comprehensive analysis on the global market for blood collection for the forecast period 2017 to 2022.

The report projects that blood collection requirements will continue to gain traction on account of increasing awareness about blood donation with the number volunteers growing each year. This is eventually driving the requirements of blood collection product, thereby, creating lucrative market opportunities. Increasing availability of advance blood collection technique is expected to reflect favorably on the market. Companies operating in the market are aiming to leverage such advances in blood collection technology.

The information offered in the report will assist stakeholders in developing growth strategies for the near future. The data offered in the report is aimed towards assisting investors in analyzing the major risks and opportunities in the market. The information offered in the report is evaluated for accuracy and credibility using primary and secondary inputs including opinion and views of industry experts and company executives. All the crucial parameters are into account while presenting relevant market data.

Market Dynamics

The global market for blood collection is projected witness a steady growth in the forthcoming years owing to increase number invasive surgeries performed worldwide. In addition, increasing trauma incidences will continue to support the growth of the global market for blood collection. On the flip side, risks associated with blood transfusion is expected to have a negative impact on the growth of the market, particularly in developing countries. Governments in third-world countries are increasing their efforts to aware people on measure that should be taken while donating and collecting blood. Also, improving healthcare infrastructure and stricter regulations on medicine practice is likely to problems faced in blood collection procedures.

Segmental Analysis

In this report, the global market for blood collection has segment into application, end user, product and region. On the basis of product type, the market has been segmented into needles, syringes, blood bags, vials, blood collection tubes, blood lancets and others.

By end user, the market has been segmented into diagnostic centers, hospitals and blood banks, and others. Based on application, the market has been segmented into diagnostics and treatment. Among regions, the market in North America is expected remain at the forefront of the global market for blood collection. The regions market in expected to witness a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is expected to emerge as the fast growth market, whereas the market the Middle East and Africa (MEA) will exhibit a lackluster growth.

Competition Landscape

Leading companies profiled in the report include Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Becton, Terumo Corporation, QIAGEN N.V., Greiner Holding AG, Sarstedt AG & Co, Medtronic Plc., Dickinson and Company, Nipro Corporation, F.L. Medical SRL, and Haemonetics Corporation. By the studying these prominent players, the report attempts to provide a holistic overview of the market.

