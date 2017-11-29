Market Overview:

Frozen food involves basic food chemistry under which food is conserved by a freezing process and kept in a freezer before cooking. Frozen food can be of various types such as ready meals, meat & poultry, vegetables & fruits, soup, sea food and others. Frozen meat offers better stock control, overcome the problem of seasonality and offers longer shelf life which allows advanced purchase and longer term storage. Compared to the fresh food, frozen meat contain maximum vitamins and minerals as freezing preserves the products for extended periods without any preservatives and discourages the microbial growth that causes food spoilage. Frozen meat are of various types such as beef, pork, chicken & poultry, mutton, lamb and others.

The significant factor driving the growth of the frozen meat market is the increasing demand of ready to eat food both in developed and developing economies as well as development of freezing technology. The convenience trend and changing lifestyle leading to evolving dietary patterns and spending habits of consumers which led to the surge in sale of convenience food. Also, increasing number of working female population in developing economies is also one of the major factor to fuel the sales of frozen meat. Rising number of nuclear families in developed countries coupled with the mounting migration of people from rural areas to metropolitan cities is anticipated to drive the demand of frozen meat in the upcoming decade. The frozen meat market offers a lucrative opportunity in the retail industry. Retail industry is observing a substantial growth over the last decade which in turn positively impacting the overall demand of frozen meat.

Major Key Players:

This report includes a study of strategies used in the market, mergers and acquisitions in frozen meat, multiple product launch by frozen meat market players. It further includes product portfolios and developments of leading major players which includes

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (U.S.)

Tyson Foods, Inc. (U.S.)

Cargill Incorporated (U.S.)

Associated British Foods Plc. (U.K.)

Marfrig Group. (Brazil)

Kerry Group Plc. (Ireland)

BRF S.A. (Brazil)

The market players have increased their level of investment in research to identify right formulation and to improve product functionality in order to capture lion’s share and create brand recognition in frozen meat market. Most of the companies operating in this market are focusing on expanding its operations across the geographies, augmenting its capabilities and investing in research and development to offer products with better functionality.

By Downstream Analysis-

Among the product type, frozen processed meat segment is anticipated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Also, the segment is projected to register the healthy CAGR of 4.44% during the forecast period. Among the end user, retail customer segment is estimated to account maximum market proportion during the forecast period of 2017-2023. Food service segment is estimated to observe a substantial growth of 4.70% during the review period.

Region Analysis

Global Frozen Meat Market is segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (ROW). Among these, Europe region is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Europe is estimated to reach USD 31.47 Billion by the end of 2023. Asia-pacific will be the fastest growing region in the frozen meat market and high growth in emerging economies such as China, India, Japan and ASEAN countries. Asia Pacific region is estimated to reach USD 18.83 Billion by the end of forecast period of 2023. Latin American countries, offers ample opportunities for expansion to major players. Middle East region is projected to be one of the lucrative place to enhance the business of frozen meat.

Key Findings

Increasing per capita disposable income coupled with the busy life schedules of the consumer is anticipated to stimulate the sales of the frozen meat in Europe during the review period of 2017-2023.Frozen meat manufactures find a massive opportunity in the India, China and Middle East countries. Key players are emphasizing to augment the distribution channel in the untapped market in order to upsurge the customer base. Europe is estimated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period and to grow at a substantial CAGR of 4.18%.

