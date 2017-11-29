Market Overview:

Emulsifier, stabilizer, and thickener (EST) are used as food additives, which helps to stabilize emulsify and thicken food products. They are primarily used as food additive agent, which gives consistent texture, taste, and mouthfeel. Many low-fat foods are dependent on stabilizers. Some of the common EST are starches, gums, pectin, agar-agar, lecithin, and others. They are widely used in various industries such as bakery and confectionery, dairy and frozen desserts, beverages, oil and fats, sweet and savory snacks, meat products, and others.

Emulsifier, stabilizer, and thickener (EST) are primarily extracted from a natural substance and used as a direct additive in products to provide structure, viscosity, stability, and other qualities such as maintaining existing color. Increasing inclination towards processed foods in developed countries is driving the market for EST. Moreover, continuously rising demand for new ingredients in food processing is further boosting the growth of the EST market owing to its functional attribute.

Increasing demand for processed meat and seafood is further boosting the growth of the EST market. Moreover, new processing techniques used for product development have also invariably raised the market for EST. However, few stringent laws and regulations may restrain the growth of the market over the review period. Nevertheless, all these factors are projected to contribute to the estimated CAGR of 6.7% of EST market during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4773

Major Key Players:

The major players in the EST Market:

Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.)

BASF SE (Germany)

Cargill Incorporated (U.S.)

DuPont Nutrition & Health (Denmark)

Kerry Inc. (Ireland)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

Akzo Nobel N.V. (The Netherlands)

Downstream Analysis:

Based on the type, EST market is segmented into starches, gums, pectin, agar-agar, lecithin, and others. Among all, the lecithin is dominating the market. It has gained high popularity based on its health beneficial attributes. However, starches are projected to gain substantial growth based on its easy availability, optimum functionality, and relatively low price in the market.

On the basis of application, EST market is segmented into bakery and confectionery, dairy and frozen desserts, beverages, oil and fats, sweet and savory snacks, meat products, and others. Among all, the dairy and frozen desserts segment is dominating the market followed by the bakery and confectionery segment. However, application of EST is gaining popularity in the cosmetic and personal care industry and growing substantially.

Regional Analysis:

The global EST market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). Europe is dominating the market followed by North America. High inclination towards processed foods in developed countries such as Canada and the U.S. is driving the EST market in North America. Germany, and the U.K. are the major contributors to EST market, in Europe.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market over the forecast period owing to changing lifestyle and consumption pattern in developing countries such as China and India. Moreover, Latin American, the Middle East, and African countries are projected to witness a increased demand for emulsifiers over the forecast period.

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/emulsifier-stabilizer-thickener-market-4773

Market Segmentation:

Emulsifier, Stabilizer, and Thickener (EST) market is segmented on the basis of type, application and region.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com