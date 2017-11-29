Market Scenario:

The diameter signaling controller provides communication between networks by routing messages more efficiently, preventing network overloads, and interworking different variations of diameter signaling between devices. Instead of a complex mesh of messages flowing between dozens of information management systems, a diameter signaling controller acts as a central mediator that streamlines the flow of messages in the network.

The major growth driver of Diameter Signaling Market includes growing IP market and growth of LTE over VoLTE among others. In the year 2016, the global market of diameter signaling had been valued at approximately USD 0.79 billion, which is expected to be at USD 8 billion by the end of the year 2022. However, increasing global network traffic and roaming complexity are some of the factors which are hindering the growth of diameter signaling market.

Major Key Players:

• Huawei Technology Co. Ltd. (China)

• Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

• Sonus Networks Inc. (U.S.)

• F5 Networks Inc. (U.S.)

• Diametriq LLC (U.S.)

• Ericsson AB (Sweden)

• Mitel Networks (Canada)

• Nokia Corporation (Finland)

• Dialogic Incorporation (U.S.)

• Sandvine Incorporated ULC (Canada)

Objective Study of Diameter Signaling Market:

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next five years of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Diameter Signaling Market.

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

• To Analyze the Diameter Signaling Market based on various factors- porters five force analysis, mega trend analysis, macroeconomic indicators etc.

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

• To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by type, by application and sub-segments.

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Diameter Signaling Market.

Key Findings:

• Diameter Signaling Market is expected to grow at compound annual growth rate of 47.01% from year 2016 to year 2022.

• Asia-Pacific will be dominating the market of diameter signaling throughout the forecast period.

• By Type segment- Diameter Routing Agent accounts for largest market share of 62.88% in the global market.

• By Application- Policy segment accounts for largest market share of 66.01% in the global market followed by VoLTE who accounts for 16.07% market share.

Segments:

Global Diameter Signaling Market can be segmented as follows:

Segmentation by Type:

Diameter routing agent (DRA), Diameter edge agent, diameter interworking function (IWF) and others.

Segmentation by Application: mobility, policy, LTE broadcast, and VoLTE among others.

Regional Analysis:

By Region, Asia-Pacific is accounting for the highest market share, followed by North America and Europe. High adoption of 4G enabled smartphones and growing internet users in Asia-Pacific are the major factors driving the market of diameter signaling in Asia-Pacific. Currently, Asia-Pacific holds 64.99% of market share followed by North America, which has 22.08% of market share while Europe has emerged as the fastest growing segment.

Target Audience:

• Telecom companies

• Service providers

• Consultancy firms

• Internet Traffic control organization

• End users

• Network service providers

