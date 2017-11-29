Market Scenario:

Cyber security is a body of technologies, processes and practices designed to protect networks, computers, programs and data from unauthorized access. Cyber security is basically computer security. There is a significant increase in the cyber security market because cyber security solutions increase cyber speed and offers number of options to save data.

Major forces driving the growth of cyber security market are the need for stringent compliance and regulatory requirements. Increased deployment of web and cloud based applications are responsible for rapid growth of cyber security market.

The cyber security market has been segmented on the basis of solution, service, security type, deployment and vertical. The security type is further bifurcated into network security, end point security, application security, cloud security, wireless security and others.

The application security type is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to internet of things and BYOD trends and connected number of devices.

The global Cyber Security Market is expected to grow at approx. USD 251 Billion by 2023, at 11% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Major Key Players:

• Intel Security (U.S.)

• Symantec Corporation (U.S.)

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise (U.S.)

• IBM Corporation (U.S.)

• Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

• Rapid7, Inc. (U.S.)

• EMC RSA (U.S.)

• FireEye, Inc. (U.S.)

• Trend Micro, Inc. (Japan)

• Sophos Ltd. (U.K.)

Study Objectives of Cyber Security Market:

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of thecyber security market.

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future perspective.

• To provide country level analysis of the market for segmentation on the basis of solution, service, security type, deployment and vertical.

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for cyber security

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the cyber security

Segments:

Cyber security market can be segmented on the basis of following:

By Solution:

• Identity & Access Management

• Risk & Compliance Management

• Unified Threat Management

• Disaster Recovery

• Firewall

• Antivirus

• Web Filtering

• Others

By Service:

• Managed Services

• Professional ServicesTraining & Education

• Consulting

• Support & Maintenance

• Design & Integration

• Risk & Threat Assessment

By Security Type:

• Network Security

• End Point Security

• Application Security

• Cloud Security

• Wireless Security

• Others

By Deployment:

• Cloud

• On-Premise

By Vertical:

• BFSI

• Manufacturing

• Healthcare

• Retail

• IT & Telecommunication

• Aerospace & Defense

• Government

• Others

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of cyber security market is being studied for regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

The major growth in cyber security market in North America attributes to the technical advancements and increasing use of mobiles and tablets in that region.

Intended Audience:

• Technology investors

• Integrated device manufacturers (IDMs)

• Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs)

• Research/Consultancy firms

• Government agencies

• Cyber security vendors

• Network solution providers

• Independent software vendors

• Consulting firms

• System integrators

• IT security agencies

• Managed Security Service Providers

