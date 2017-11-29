Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “Baby Diapers Market for Biodegradable Diapers, Training Nappy, Cloth Diapers, Swim Pants and Disposable Diapers: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2016- 2022.” According to the report, the global baby diapers market accounted for around USD 46.50 Billion in 2016 and is expected to reach approximately USD 67.46 Billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of around 6.4% between 2017 and 2022.

Get Flat 30% off on all reports

The growth of the global baby diapers market is mainly attributed to increasing disposable income in emerging economies paired with growing literacy rate of female population. In addition, globally increasing birth rates in developing region and concern about baby’s hygiene spur baby diapers demand. Furthermore, growing online purchase of baby diapers favors the market growth. On a contrary, dropping birth rate in the developed countries is expected to have the adverse impact on baby diapers market growth. Nonetheless, increasing demand for the advanced product and significant demand from developing countries are some of the factors which may disclose new avenues for baby diapers market in the near future.

Request Free Sample Research Report @ www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/baby-diapers-market(Get this report at discounted price $2939)

Disposable diapers dominated baby diapers market in 2016 owing to easy usability and continuous advancement in products by manufacturers. Biodegradable baby diapers are expected to become the most attractive segment in the forecast period due to rising environmental concerns and shifting consumer preferences. However, rising awareness regarding the negative impacts related to chemicals used in disposable products is expected to prompt a shift in consumer preference towards cloth based in the coming years.

With the largest share, North America was a leading regional market for baby diapers in 2016 followed by Europe. High product advancement, increasing literacy rate, and immense opportunities in emerging region are expected to fuel the growth of baby diapers market in coming years. Asia Pacific is expected to be the most attractive region during the forecast period and expected to grow with highest CAGR. Increasing number of female workforce will be the key factor to boost the demand for baby diapers in future.

Get Flat 30% off on Baby Diapers Market www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/baby-diapers-market

Some of the key players in the baby diapers are Unicharm, SCA Hygiene, Procter & Gamble, Bumkins, KAO Corporation, Kimberly-Clark, Hengan and Diapees and Wipees amongst others.

This report segment of global baby diapers market as follows:

Global Baby Diapers Market: Type Segment Analysis

Biodegradable Diapers

Training Nappy

Cloth Diapers

Swim Pants

Disposable Diaper

For Media Inquiry contact our sales Team @ sales@zionmarketresearch.com

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Preface

1.1. Report description and scope

1.2. Research scope

1.3. Research methodology

1.3.1. Market research process

1.3.2. Market research methodology

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global baby diapers Market, 2016 – 2022, (USD Billions)

2.2. Baby diapers Market: Market snapshot

Chapter 3. Global baby diapers Market – Industry Analysis

3.1. Baby diapers Market: Market dynamics

3.2. Market Drivers

3.2.1. Growing literacy rate of women

3.2.2. Increasing birth rates in developing region

3.3. Restraints

3.3.1. Dropping birth rate in the developed countries

3.4. Opportunity

3.4.1. Increasing demand for advanced product

3.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.6. Market Attractiveness Analysis

3.6.1. Market attractiveness analysis by type segment

Chapter 4. Global Baby diapers Market – Competitive Landscape

4.1. Company market share analysis, 2016 (Subject to data availability)

4.2. Strategic Development

4.2.1. Acquisitions and Mergers

4.2.2. New Product Launch

4.2.3. Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

4.2.4. Research and Development, Product and Regional Expansion

4.3. Product Portfolio

4.4. Patent Analysis (2011-2016)

4.4.1. Patent Trend

4.4.2. Patent Share by company

4.4.3. By Region

Chapter 5. Baby Diapers Market – Type Segment Analysis

5.1. Global baby diapers market revenue share, by type, 2016 & 2022

5.2. Global baby diapers market for biodegradable diapers, 2016 – 2022 (USD Billions)

5.3. Global baby diapers market for training nappy, 2016 – 2022 (USD Billions)

5.4. Global baby diapers market for cloth diapers, 2016 – 2022 (USD Billions)

5.5. Global baby diapers market for swim pants, 2016 – 2022 (USD Billions)

5.6. Global baby diapers market for disposable diapers, 2016 – 2022 (USD Billions)

Request Report TOC (Table of Contents) @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/toc/baby-diapers-market

Contact Us:

Zion Market Research

4283, Express Lane,

Suite 634-143,

Sarasota, Florida 34249, United States

Tel: +49-322 210 92714

USA/Canada Toll-Free No.1-855-465-4651

Email: sales@zionmarketresearch.com

Website: www.zionmarketresearch.com

Visit Our Blog: zionmarketresearch.wordpress.com/