Automated colony picking systems are known as a fully automated high-throughput colony picking platform. Automated colony picking systems are used to deliver high throughput performance in life science industry by enhancing bacterial cultivation. Automated colony picking systems allows researchers and technicians to automate the selection and growth of cells grown on a colony plate. The automated colony picking systems integrated with the compatible software which works to keep a record and image of each specific microorganism colony and the culture inoculated well and plate. The automated colony picking systems provides an unbroken and indispensable data path from original colony to result. The automated colony picking systems comes with the multi-pin picking unit, plate crane robotic arm, media dispenser, plate sealer, and enclosure. The automated colony picking systems are designed for various plate sizes such as 24 wells, 96 wells, 384 wells, SBS compatible omni-trays, Petri dishes and segmented colony plates.

The increasing research and development activities lead to the growing demand for advanced microplate handing instruments augments the market growth of the global automated colony picking systems market over a forecast period.

The global automated colony Picking Systems market is anticipated to register a significant CAGR over a forecast period. The increasing prevalence of various diseases and bacterial infection requires the body fluid testing, and diagnosis, which is the leading factor anticipated to boost the demand for automated colony picking systems and drives the growth of the global automated colony picking systems market over the forecast period. The increasing demand for technically advanced automated colony picking systems due to the benefits such as accuracy, efficiency and less-human interference in the diagnosis process and research, is also expected to propel the growth of the global automated colony picking systems market over the forecast period. The scientific enhancements and increase in the research and development activities worldwide would also accelerate the demand for automated colony picking systems and anticipated to drive the growth of the market over the long run.

However, the poorly developed medical infrastructure and research facilities in the developing countries may hamper the demand for the automated colony picking systems and restrain the global automated colony picking systems market over the forecast period. The higher prices of the automated colony picking systems may also hinder the growth of the global automated colony picking systems market over the forecast period.

On the basis of regional presence, the global automated colony picking systems market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. Currently, North America is contributing the leading shares to the global automated colony picking systems market in terms of value and anticipated to register a significant CAGR over a forecast period. The Europe is also contributing the moderate shares to the market due to the advanced diagnostics facilities and research activities in the region. APAC is the most lucrative market for the automated colony picking systems due to developing medical infrastructure, increasing government funding for research and development activities in the countries such as India, China which is expected to show a robust growth to the global automated colony picking systems market. MEA is at a nascent stage to the global automated colony picking systems market and anticipated to register a decent growth to the market over a forecast period. Overall, the global automated colony picking systems market is expected to show significant growth over a forecast period.

Some of the major market players in automated colony picking systems market globally include Hudson Robotics, Inc., Molecular Devices, LLC., Wagner Life Science LLC, VertMarkets, Inc., BioVendor Instruments a.s., Microtec Co., Ltd., SciRobotics, Tecan Trading AG, Singer Instuement and iBiosys Solutions. The automated colony picking systems market is currently witnessing a number of strategic collaboration and partnership activities by manufacturers and end users.

