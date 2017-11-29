According to a new report Global Application Modernization Services Market, published by KBV research, the Global Application Modernization Services Market size is expected to reach $17.7 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 18% CAGR during the forecast period.

The North America market holds the largest market share in Global Application Integration Solution Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 14.8 % during the forecast period.

The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 15.6% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Application Replatforming Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 22.0% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Application Portfolio Assessment Market.

The Large Enterprises market holds the largest market share in Global Application Modernization Services Market by Organization Size in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Small & Medium Enterprises market is expected to witness a CAGR of 22.5% during (2017 – 2023).

The BFSI market holds the largest market share in Global Application Modernization Services Market by Vertical in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 16.2 % during the forecast period. The Healthcare market is expected to witness a CAGR of 17.5% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Retail market would garner market size of $2,972.8 million by 2023.

Full Report: http://kbvresearch.com/application-modernization-services-market/

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Application Modernization Services Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Atos, Accenture Plc., Cognizant, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Company, Fujitsu Limited, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Macrosoft Inc., Micro Focus, and Asysco.

Global Application Modernization Services Market Size Segmentation

By Services

Application Integration

Application Replatforming

Application Portfolio Assessment

Cloud Application Migration

Modernization

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

By Vertical

BFSI

Telecom & IT

Government

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Retail

Others

By Geography

North America Application Modernization Services Market Size

US Application Modernization Services Market Size

Canada Application Modernization Services Market Size

Mexico Application Modernization Services Market Size

Rest of North America Application Modernization Services Market Size

Europe Application Modernization Services Market Size

Germany Application Modernization Services Market

UK Application Modernization Services Market

France Application Modernization Services Market

Russia Application Modernization Services Market

Spain Application Modernization Services Market

Italy Application Modernization Services Market

Rest of Europe Application Modernization Services Market

Asia Pacific Application Modernization Services Market

China Application Modernization Services Market

Japan Application Modernization Services Market

India Application Modernization Services Market

South Korea Application Modernization Services Market

Singapore Application Modernization Services Market

Malaysia Application Modernization Services Market

Rest of Asia Pacific Application Modernization Services Market

LAMEA Application Modernization Services Market

Brazil Application Modernization Services Market

Argentina Application Modernization Services Market

UAE Application Modernization Services Market

Saudi Arabia Application Modernization Services Market

South Africa Application Modernization Services Market

Nigeria Application Modernization Services Market

Rest of LAMEA Application Modernization Services Market

Companies Profiled

Atos

Accenture Plc.

Cognizant

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Company

Fujitsu Limited

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Macrosoft Inc.

Micro Focus

Asysco

Unique Offerings from KBV Research

Exhaustive coverage of Global Application Modernization Services Market

Highest number of market tables and figures

Subscription based model available

Guaranteed best price

Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Related Reports:

North America Application Modernization Services Market

Europe Application Modernization Services Market

Asia Pacific Application Modernization Services Market

LAMEA Application Modernization Services Market