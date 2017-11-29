Viden.io is the world’s first crowd-sourced knowledge repository where knowledge is created, edited and managed by its community of users. Students, teachers, CEOs and bureaucrats, anyone with an area of expertise can share his/her knowledge on the platform. The knowledge can be in the form of a well-informed article, lecture notes, presentations, reports and images. It is a self-sustained community where you can find anything about everything shared by someone like you.

Viden.io was launched in February 2017 and has proven to be a successful model in India’s top B-Schools such as IIM Indore, XLRI, MDI and NMIMS. Viden.io has also turned out to be a boon for YouTube creators, who have found a unique way to share supplementary content with their viewers. YouTube creators post the content in the form of attachments (pdf, ppt, doc) on Viden.io and share the link to the content in their YouTube description as an extension to their tutorials. This trend can now be seen in more than 4000 videos.

This dynamic growth has been possible due to Himanshu’s constant honing over time.

Himanshu, hailing from a small village named Matanhail in Haryana, lost his father when he was only 7. Himanshu found himself privileged to be able to go to school and his mother ensured that he got the best possible education. He was always self-driven and involved himself in the activities of a small school run by his mother at the age of 13.

In 2015, during his engineering days, he came up with a concept which would later take the shape of Viden.io. The startup was soon shelved after expanding to prominent universities such as NSIT, DTU, IPU etc. Things went from bad to worse as he met with an accident, tearing his ligament, and required a surgery immediately. But little did he know that these turbulent times were just starting. Soon, he came to know that his core team members had left to pursue greener pastures and he was to be on bed rest for 6 months.

These 6 months turned out to be a boon for him as he got ample time to study, research and conceptualize Viden.io. In these trying times, his mother, who believed in her son’s tenacity and resilience, came to Himanshu’s rescue. She lent him 5 lakh rupees as seed capital. but Himanshu was well aware that a disruptive idea such as Viden.io would take much more money than what he currently had.

Around the same time, one of Himanshu’s school friends proposed an idea to start a venture in the logistics sector. Himanshu saw an opportunity to create a tech-enabled carrier-aggregator logistics company with the aim to streamline a highly disorganized sector. Thus, AITC Logistics was formed with the vision to break the redundant, traditional practices prevalent in this sector. AITC started its operations on 22nd November 2016 and aims to incorporate technology in the logistics operations. AITC has escalated in no time, hitting a turnover of Rs. 2.5 crores within just 10 months of operations and has aggregated a fleet of 571 carriers. Some of the biggest players such as Patanjali and Haldiram’s are regular clients and AITC also serves various SMEs such as Raja Biscuits, Prince Pipes etc. AITC is currently in talks with Britannia and Unilever in the FMCG sector. And the team is also working closely with the supply chain intelligence unit of JK Cement to define novel network movements.

Himanshu has a clear vision about innovating and disrupting the traditional education and logistics market, both of which have been neglected by the new breed of entrepreneurs hitherto. Viden.io’s collaboration with Knowledge Creators on YouTube is expected to serve around 2 million viewers by April 2018 and aims to expand its reach to around 100 colleges by August 2018. Similarly, AITC is on a growth spurt creating milk routes across Northern India and aims to create an enhanced network, catering to a larger share of FMCG market. By August 2018, AITC aims to create a 1500-strong fleet of aggregated carriers. Viden.io and AITC are currently in talks with prominent investors and will soon make a formal announcement regarding their seed funding round.

In his strong desire to save his dreams, Himanshu now has 2 companies up and running along with a close-knit team of 20 people, who have an extraordinary faith in him and his vision.