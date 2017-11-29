New Delhi, 15th November – Viden.io, a 10-month old company, is continuously striving to nurture the career of the students in every aspect from the very beginning.

Himanshu Arya Rawat, founder of Viden.io and AITC Logistics, wanted to start a company where children can develop interest and have an easier access to it. It is the world’s first crowd-sourced knowledge repository where knowledge is created, edited and managed by its community of users. Students, teachers, CEOs, bureaucrats, anyone with an area of expertise can post their knowledge on the platform. Initially, users can create clips of their knowledge in the form of a well-informed article or attachments of lecture notes, presentations, reports, images or videos.

Himanshu, hailing from a small village named Matanhail in Haryana, lost his father when he was only 7. Himanshu found himself privileged to be able to go to school and his mother ensured that he got the best possible education. He was always self-driven and involved himself in the activities of a small school run by his mother at the age of 13.

In 2015, during his engineering days, he came up with a concept which would later take the shape of Viden.io. The startup was soon shelved after expanding to prominent universities such as NSIT, DTU, IPU etc. Things went from bad to worse as he met with an accident, tearing his ligament, and required a surgery immediately. But little did he know that these turbulent times were just starting. Soon, he came to know that his core team members had left to pursue greener pastures and he was to be on bed rest for 6 months.

These 6 months turned out to be a boon for him as he got ample time to study, research and conceptualize Viden.io. In these trying times, his mother, who believed in her son’s tenacity and resilience, came to Himanshu’s rescue. She lent him 5 lakh rupees as seed capital but Himanshu was well aware that a disruptive idea such as Viden.io would take much more money than what he currently had.

Himanshu, a 23-year old entrepreneur is changing the definition of education, where preparing for the exam will be one-click away. Earlier attending the lectures and preparing the notes for the distant learner used to be a bit difficult task, but now, Viden.io makes it simpler for the students and makes it more accessible. Himanshu has a clear vision about innovating and disrupting the traditional education and logistics market, both of which have been neglected by the new breed of entrepreneurs hitherto. Viden.io’s collaboration with Knowledge Creators on YouTube is expected to serve around 2 million viewers by April 2018 and aims to expand its reach to around 100 colleges by August 2018.

Said Himanshu Arya Rawat, founder of Viden.io and AITC Logistics, “A piece of paper cannot define anyone. All you need is a zeal to learn and access to a knowledge base. Everyone has a fundamental right to acquire knowledge and it must be accessible to all.”

About Viden.io

Viden.io is working towards expanding its knowledge base across disciplines and subjects. It is also working on an online code-editor as well as planning to host videos on its platform. By April 2018, Viden.io’s collaboration with Knowledge Creators on YouTube is expected to serve ~2 million viewers, and in less than a year, Viden.io aims to expand its reach to 100+ colleges. “We are a bootstrapped startup and are in talks with various potential investors, who are just as passionate about the concept,” shares Himanshu. Presently, Viden.io is funded by the profits of AITC, a carrier-aggregator logistics company launched by Himanshu a year ago. In a short span, AITC has grown phenomenally to manage a fleet of 571 carriers, serving large customers such as Patanjali, Haldiram’s and JK Cement and various SMEs such as Raja Biscuits, Prince Pipes, etc.”

“AITC aims to serve a larger share of the FMCG market, and we are already in talks with FMCG majors Britannia, Unilever and ITC Limited. In the next one year, we are targeting to grow the fleet size to over 1,500,” shares Himanshu.