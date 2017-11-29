The adoption of 3D cell culture is growing steadily owing to the development of technologies that support spheroids. While 2D cell cultures are still pervasive, their limitation in accurately summarising the in vivo cell structure poses challenges to retrieve information from cell culture assays. It is expected that in the near future, the development of optimised 3D assays will provide further impetus to the global 3D cell culture market.

A key trend in the global 3D cell culture market is increasing prevalence of various types of cancers. As focus on finding affordable and effective cure for cancers gains centre stage, governments and healthcare institutions are focusing on R&D.

The compliance of 3D cultures in detecting phenotypic changes is also influencing their adoption in R&D and healthcare facilities. The benefits achieved through use of 3D culture in oncology and stem cells throw open a plethora of opportunities that can be leveraged for the future development of 3D cell culture for therapeutic purposes.

The key trends shaping the 3D cell culture market include,

Scaffold-based technique accounted for a significant revenue share of the market. Demand for hydrogel and ECM solid scaffolds are estimated to account for a significant revenue share of the market.

The scaffold-based technique is anticipated to witness an increase owing to the innovation in spheroid development techniques. The adoption of spheroids is high owing to their ability to enable multicellular arrangement.

The adoption of 3D cell cultures will continue to remain high in pharma and biotech, owing to their focus on providing next-level of treatment management options to patients. It is expected that owing to the robust adoption of 3D cell culture in pharma and biotech, the overall growth of the market will receive an impetus.

Adoption of 3D cell culture will also witness an uptick in the pharma and biotech sector owing to their increasing penetration in numerous stages of drug discovery. Target validation, safety assessment, and toxicity screening studies will continue to be carried out using 3D cell culture treatment methodologies.

The U.S. remains at the forefront of global adoption of 3D cell cultures, owing to the quality R&D services in the country. Consequentially, North America continues to remain the largest market for 3D cell cultures globally, accounting for over one-third revenue share of the market in 2016.

During the forecast period 2017-2027, North America will continue to remain the most lucrative market for 3D cell cultures, providing growth opportunities to leading players in this market.

In addition to North America, Asia Pacific is anticipated to emerge as a lucrative market for 3D cell cultures. Many fast-growing economies in Asia Pacific are focusing on overhauling their healthcare system, and build their centres as a hub of medical tourism. Consequentially, focus on next-generation drug development activities is gaining traction in China, India, Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia. It is expected that during the forecast period 2017-2027, the 3D cell culture market in Asia Pacific will witness steady growth.

The global 3D cell culture market is dominated by both emerging and established players. The key market participants include Lonza Group, VWR International, LLC, Merck, Nano3D Biosciences, 3D Biomatrix, Corning Inc, InSphero AG, Becton Dickinson and Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Tecan, 3D Biotek LLC, and Global Cell Solutions, Inc.

