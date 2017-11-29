This report studies Thermoplastic PolyurethanesTPU in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2022.

This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering

• American Polyfilm, Inc.

• Austin Novel Materials

• Bailey Parks Urethane Inc.

• BASF

• Covestro – Bayer Material Science

• COIM

• Dow Polyurethane

• DingZing Advanced Materials Inc.

• Hexpol Rubber Compounding

• Huafon Group

• Huntsman

• Kuraray Co., Ltd.

• Lubrizol Corp.

• Miracll Chemical Co. Ltd.

• Polyone

• Sumei Chemical

• Walton Plastics

• Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

• Polyester

• Polyether

• Polycaprolactone

By Application, the market can be split into

• Construction

• Automobile

• Footwear

• Medical

• Heavy Engineering

• Others

By Regions, this report covers we can add the regions/countries as you want

• North America

• China

• Europe

• Southeast Asia

• Japan

• India

Table of Contents

Global Thermoplastic PolyurethanesTPU Market Professional Survey Report 2017

1 Industry Overview of Thermoplastic PolyurethanesTPU

1.1 Definition and Specifications of Thermoplastic PolyurethanesTPU

1.1.1 Definition of Thermoplastic PolyurethanesTPU

1.1.2 Specifications of Thermoplastic PolyurethanesTPU

1.2 Classification of Thermoplastic PolyurethanesTPU

1.2.1 Polyester

1.2.2 Polyether

1.2.3 Polycaprolactone

1.3 Applications of Thermoplastic PolyurethanesTPU

1.3.1 Construction

1.3.2 Automobile

1.3.3 Footwear

1.3.4 Medical

1.3.5 Heavy Engineering

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Market Segment by Regions

1.4.1 North America

1.4.2 China

1.4.3 Europe

1.4.4 Southeast Asia

1.4.5 Japan

1.4.6 India

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Thermoplastic PolyurethanesTPU

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Thermoplastic PolyurethanesTPU

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Thermoplastic PolyurethanesTPU

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Thermoplastic PolyurethanesTPU

3 Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Thermoplastic PolyurethanesTPU

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Thermoplastic PolyurethanesTPU Major Manufacturers in 2016

3.2 Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Thermoplastic PolyurethanesTPU Major Manufacturers in 2016

3.3 R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Thermoplastic PolyurethanesTPU Major Manufacturers in 2016

3.4 Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Thermoplastic PolyurethanesTPU Major Manufacturers in 2016

4 Global Thermoplastic PolyurethanesTPU Overall Market Overview

4.1 2012-2017E Overall Market Analysis

4.2 Capacity Analysis

4.2.1 2012-2017E Global Thermoplastic PolyurethanesTPU Capacity and Growth Rate Analysis

4.2.2 2016 Thermoplastic PolyurethanesTPU Capacity Analysis Company Segment

4.3 Sales Analysis

4.3.1 2012-2017E Global Thermoplastic PolyurethanesTPU Sales and Growth Rate Analysis

4.3.2 2016 Thermoplastic PolyurethanesTPU Sales Analysis Company Segment

4.4 Sales Price Analysis

4.4.1 2012-2017E Global Thermoplastic PolyurethanesTPU Sales Price

4.4.2 2016 Thermoplastic PolyurethanesTPU Sales Price Analysis Company Segment

5 Thermoplastic PolyurethanesTPU Regional Market Analysis

5.1 North America Thermoplastic PolyurethanesTPU Market Analysis

5.1.1 North America Thermoplastic PolyurethanesTPU Market Overview

5.1.2 North America 2012-2017E Thermoplastic PolyurethanesTPU Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis

5.1.3 North America 2012-2017E Thermoplastic PolyurethanesTPU Sales Price Analysis

5.1.4 North America 2016 Thermoplastic PolyurethanesTPU Market Share Analysis

5.2 China Thermoplastic PolyurethanesTPU Market Analysis

5.2.1 China Thermoplastic PolyurethanesTPU Market Overview

5.2.2 China 2012-2017E Thermoplastic PolyurethanesTPU Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis

5.2.3 China 2012-2017E Thermoplastic PolyurethanesTPU Sales Price Analysis

5.2.4 China 2016 Thermoplastic PolyurethanesTPU Market Share Analysis

5.3 Europe Thermoplastic PolyurethanesTPU Market Analysis

5.3.1 Europe Thermoplastic PolyurethanesTPU Market Overview

5.3.2 Europe 2012-2017E Thermoplastic PolyurethanesTPU Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis

5.3.3 Europe 2012-2017E Thermoplastic PolyurethanesTPU Sales Price Analysis

5.3.4 Europe 2016 Thermoplastic PolyurethanesTPU Market Share Analysis

5.4 Southeast Asia Thermoplastic PolyurethanesTPU Market Analysis

5.4.1 Southeast Asia Thermoplastic PolyurethanesTPU Market Overview

5.4.2 Southeast Asia 2012-2017E Thermoplastic PolyurethanesTPU Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis

5.4.3 Southeast Asia 2012-2017E Thermoplastic PolyurethanesTPU Sales Price Analysis

5.4.4 Southeast Asia 2016 Thermoplastic PolyurethanesTPU Market Share Analysis

5.5 Japan Thermoplastic PolyurethanesTPU Market Analysis

5.5.1 Japan Thermoplastic PolyurethanesTPU Market Overview

5.5.2 Japan 2012-2017E Thermoplastic PolyurethanesTPU Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis

5.5.3 Japan 2012-2017E Thermoplastic PolyurethanesTPU Sales Price Analysis

5.5.4 Japan 2016 Thermoplastic PolyurethanesTPU Market Share Analysis

5.6 India Thermoplastic PolyurethanesTPU Market Analysis

5.6.1 India Thermoplastic PolyurethanesTPU Market Overview

5.6.2 India 2012-2017E Thermoplastic PolyurethanesTPU Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis

5.6.3 India 2012-2017E Thermoplastic PolyurethanesTPU Sales Price Analysis

5.6.4 India 2016 Thermoplastic PolyurethanesTPU Market Share Analysis