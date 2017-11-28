The label that wraps completely around the object to which it is used is known as a wrap around label. The conventional method of the wrap around labels used a lot of energy and raw material, but now the manufacturers are using BOPP plastic which improves the efficiency and minimizes the cost of the product.

The wrap around label is the thin long label that is used in the packaging of the products. They are usually used in the containers such as jars and bottles. The wrap around labels is also known as overlap label and band label. The wrap around labels is used in the packaging that has only one single label thus being a cost-effective alternative.

The global market for the wrap around labels is fragmented into material type, end-use type, product type, and the printing type. Based on the material type, the global market is segregated into plastic and paper. Based on the end-user, the market is categorized into the beverage, personal care, food, home care, pharmaceutical, and other general types of industries. Based on the product type, the market is divided into shrink label, roll-fed label, stretch label, cut & stack label, and pressure sensitive label. Based on the printing type, the market is bifurcated into digital and flexographic.

The distributors and the manufacturers are continuously focusing on making innovative improvements in the wrap-around labels. This has improved the tracking of the product and maintenance of the records in the inventory flow. The increased development of the retail outlets, which includes the superstore and the hypermarket has improved the 360-degree product wrapping, thus triggering the growth of the wrap around labels market. The purchase justification of the consumers has increased owing to the usage of the oriented polypropylene material that has offered excellent wet strength and low extensibility. The factor limiting the growth of the market is the complications being faced during the registration and the approval of the plastic films.

The major market share for the wrap around labels is held by the regions such as North America and Europe. In terms of consumption, the region leading the global wrap around labels market in Asia Pacific. In Asia Pacific region, the developing countries such as China, Japan, and India hold the largest share. As Asia Pacific region will witness a good progressive growth in the food and beverage and the pharmaceutical industries, the demand for the wrap around labels will increase in the coming years.

The key market players involved in the global wrap around labels market include Vintech Polymers Pvt. Ltd., Inland Packaging, Roll on Labels, Grip Tight Packaging Pvt. Ltd., Mondi Group, Traco Manufacturing Inc., Cosmo Films, Constantia Flexible Packaging, B & H Manufacturing Company, Inc., Ameet Metaplast Pvt. Ltd., Fort Dearborn Company, Tilak Polypack Pvt. Ltd., Westrock Company, Kris Flexipacks, Leading Edge labels & Packaging, Jasin Pack, TCPL Packaging Limited, and CPM Internacional S.A.

