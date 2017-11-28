It is very suitable to use the sentence that it takes a good blacksmith to make steel to describe the best Internet products in the world today. A good product not only provides the driving force and the surrounding resources for the rapid development of enterprises, but also plays a role in user experience and market promotion.

i-house is a block chain sharing property and demand management platform based on the sharing mode of the housing source. The product is operated by the excellent experts in various industries in terms of technology, management and operation. It includes professional teams such as YALE REISOLDEIL, the founder of McAfee Crowdchain Technology Inc, network security and JOHN MCAFEE that is the pioneer of software innovation.

i-house focuses on overseas real estate trade and block chain real estate finance business. Break up large assets and assign them to multi-party partners through smart contract technology and distributed accounting techniques by using block chain decentralizing management advantages to enrich the platform products that can be invested by the personal users so as to achieve win-win results.

It’s more transparent, safer and more efficient of using this smart contract technology and distributed accounting technology. On the one hand, it can raise funds quickly for real estate, so as to better operate its own business; on the other hand, make sure that the personal user invests strongly bind in the asset that it points to and make investments safer and get better returns.

i-house long-term development goals will be committed to the global real estate block chain trading platform.

From 2018 to 2019, i-house asset range will cover the United States, Australia, and Europe and so on. By 2020, Assets estimated to be worth more than $50 billion will be block chain and to be listed at that time.

A good product can make enterprise develop better. While it brings growth to its own economy, it will promote the joint progress of the neighboring enterprises. It is believed that i-house will create more value in the future by its advantages in technical advantage, novel mode and team.

