28th November, Kolkata: Anindya Dutta, a well-known cricket columnist and author launched his second book ‘Spell-binding Spells’ at Oxford bookstore, Kolkata. The fanfare book launch event was graced by renowned cricketers VVS Laxman and Deep Dasgupta.

Cricket is often described as the batsman’s game, even though bowlers also give their 100% to each and every ball. A good batting performance always gets more limelight than a good bowling spell. In order to celebrate the most stunning spells, AnindyaDutta has written the book -‘Spell-binding Spells’. The book features 50 of the most magnificent bowling spells in the history of cricket.

The book is divided into several categories spread across time, formats and outcomes providing an in-depth analysis of those stunning spells. Each chapter of book is loaded with detailed statistical analysis which will surely impress the cricket lovers. The author has discussed about the history of the game and shared interesting anecdotes, one of which revolves around how the one-day international format came about as an accident. The book not only provides information about the well-known bowlers but also talks about the forgotten and unknown players who had delivered extraordinary spells.

Published by Notion Press, the book is surely a treat for all cricket enthusiasts. VVS Laxman, who has also written the foreword of the book, and Deep Dasgupta appreciated the author for coming out with such a different book. ‘Spell-binding Spells’ is currently available on Amazon, Notion Press bookstore and other e-commerce sites.

About the author: Anindya Dutta, an international banker by day, is a widely read cricket columnist and author. His first book on cricket, A Gentleman’s Game published in early 2017, rose to the top of the Amazon Bestseller list in India, Australia and UK. He writes on cricket and its history on global platforms like ESPN Cricinfo, Cricket Country, The Roar, Cricket Soccer, and The Sportstar.

Anindya has worked in London, Hong Kong, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Singapore where he currently lives. Follow Anindya on his website www.cricketwriter.com, on Twitter (@Cric_Writer) and Facebook (Cricket Writer).