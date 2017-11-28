New York, NY – SendtoNews (STN) is pleased to announce the full release of its new AI powered feature for its video player that intelligently scans articles and, almost immediately, matches them to the most relevant content in its extensive short form sports video library. Once matched, it instantly displays the video in its high viewability player , making it easier than ever for publishers to have relevant, exciting and revenue generating digital sports video in all their articles.

Dubbed Smart Match, publishers now need just one embed code for their entire site to get the most relevant video from the most extensive sports library in North America including content from the NFL, MLB, NBA, PGA Tour and more.

“We are really impressed with the results of the STN Smart Match feature,” says Tom Rose, Director of Digital News for the Boston Herald. “It’s an easy, intuitive and seamless process that streamlines our workflow, delivers impactful digital revenue and, most importantly, provides the best possible content to our users.”

Already implemented in testing by over a dozen publishers, players using Smart Match produced nearly 5 million scans with near perfect match rate. STN now offers the technology to their entire platform of over 1500 publishers including the New York Daily News, SFGate and Boston Herald.

“Early adopters of our AI technology are experiencing a 10-fold increase in video viewership and revenue growth.” says SendtoNews CEO Matthew Watson. “Smart Match allows our publishers to always have the most relevant video and accompanying revenue without changing the normal workflow of journalists and editors, freeing them up to focus on producing the best possible editorial.”

With a library featuring hundreds of daily clips from over 75 organizations, publishers can better monetize their site and enhance viewer experience by populating their articles with the engaging sports video synonymous with STN by a simple copy and paste of an embed code. Publishers are now embedding with Smart Match enabled players in their article template to maximize video insertion in all their sports articles.

STN Smart Match technology now available to all publishers who want to add official digital highlights and content to their sports articles. For more information visit the STN Smart Match information page, STN Smart Match video, or email publishers@sendtonews.com

About SendtoNews

SendtoNews is North America’s leading sports video content and advertising platform. The company has created an expanding publisher network that now includes more than 1500 sports news properties across North America including USA Today, LA Times, New York Daily News, Chicago Tribune, Detroit Free Press, San Francisco Chronicle, St. Louis Post Dispatch, The New York Post and more.

SendtoNews currently generates over 200 million monthly video views through the distribution of exclusive and co-exclusive content from 75+ sports leagues, including top tier organizations such as the MLB, NBA, the NHL, NFL, PGA TOUR, NCAA and Premier League Soccer.

SendtoNews’ sports video content is both VAST and VPAID compliant and the architecture of its video player technologies, as well as its independent analytics partnerships, address market needs for transparency around viewability and invalid traffic.

For more details, visit www.SendtoNews.com or call toll free 855.590.1991.

