Being one of the top pharmaceutical companies in India Pharmasynth has state of the art production units in Delhi and Haridwar. The company is committed in not only brining out best quality medicines but also outsourcing their production capacity as pharma third party manufacturer so that other companies can avail their services for the production of bulk drugs and manufacturer their own medicines. Pharmasynth, established in the year 1984 has become one of the leading pharmaceutical companies in the country not just for their dedication in bringing top quality medicines within affordable price but also their commitment towards the society and the ailing humanity to offer better quality life and health care system in the nation. The main aim of the company is to serve the nation with best quality medicines in affordable prices that are available for everyone and also develop best health care system in the country. The company has produces medicines in ethical range, patriotic range and also hospital range that are useful to the people suffering with different kinds of disease to restore their health. The company has best infrastructure and technical team that can manufacture top class contamination products with stringent quality control methods followed by the company. Right from the raw materials to the consumables and packaging materials lot of care is taken to ensure only zero defect products in the best quality are manufactured to reach out the end users.

The company also involves in active research and development of new molecules and also regular in-house training to the technicians and staff to reach the best standards in the production of medicines and keep in par with the international quality to serve the humanity of the nation. Being third party manufacturer to many reputed clients like Canixa life sciences, Bharat Mata foundation, Comed chemicals, Micro Labs etc they offer contract manufacturing services through loan license basis and also extend their services for PCD pharma. They bring out products like medicines, orals, enema, powders, capsules, ointments, ear drops and many more in various dosage forms as per the clients requirements. They also constantly upgrade their production procedures and formulations to reach out the clients expectations. The company is also actively involved in many social activities beyond manufacturing medicines and has won many awards and accolades on both the national and international platforms for their services towards the betterment of the society.

