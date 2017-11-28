Osteotomy plates are designed to perform surgical bone operation called osteotomy. This procedure is employed to shorten or lengthen the bone alignments in order to treat bone disorders like bone injuries, osteoarthritis, dysplasia and bone diseases. In addition, osteotomy plates provide a support to postoperative shifting of the distal metatarsal angle. Osteotomy is a method used to relieve pain of arthritis, especially of the knee and hip. The osteotomy plates are designed for the screws to sit below the plate surface. The osteotomy plates are available with different angles between the shaft and blade. Standard osteotomy plates have angles of 90°, 100°, 110°, 120° and 130°. The osteotomy plates are used for the intertrochanteric osteotomies in adolescents and small adults. The application of the different angled osteotomy plates requires great care and needs careful planning. The osteotomy plates eliminates the need for intraoperative contouring and minimizes the soft tissue irritation. These plates have tapered ends allowing submuscular plate insertion. The locking screws create a fixed angle construct which provides the angular stability.

Increase in the incidence rate of bone related diseases caused by the unhealthy lifestyle or improper diet is expected to drive the market growth of the global osteotomy plates market. Moreover, rise in the geriatric population, increasing number of road accidents and high adoption of surgical procedures for safer diagnosis and treatment of the bone-related diseases are some of the factors that are expected to boost the market growth of the global osteotomy plates market. In addition, the rising healthcare investment and available market opportunities in the developing regions are expected to provide numerous opportunities for the market growth. However, the adverse effects associated with the use of plates and costly procedural cost of osteotomy surgeries hinder the growth of osteotomy plates market.

Based on product type, the global osteotomy plates market is segmented into metal osteotomy plates and polymer osteotomy plates. Amongst them, polymer osteotomy plates is the fastest growing segment due to less complications. The osteotomy plates has some benefits like high stability and less complication risk, allows rigid fixation in case particularly in case of complex fractures. The osteotomy plates are used for the internal fixation of distal tibia and fibula for treatment of fractures and pseudarthroses. Aged population is more prone to various psychological and physical changes which leads to age-associated diseases of bone such as arthritis, and osteoporosis. Based on the end user, the global osteotomy plates market is segmented into hospitals, surgical centers and research centers.

Region wise, the global Osteotomy Plates Market is classified into regions namely, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East and Africa. North America, Western Europe and Eastern Europe offer profitable opportunities to the market players due to the rise in bone related diseases, increase in the cases of surgical procedures for bone related diseases and high buying power of consumers. According to CDC, in the United States, 23% of all adults, or over 54 million people, have arthritis. It is a leading cause of disability. The annual direct medical costs are at least 81 billion. However, the market is expected to grow in the developing regions such as APEJ and Latin America, due to the increase in urbanization and disposable personal income and growing awareness about osteotomy plates.

The key players in the global osteotomy plates market are Arthrex, Inc., Acumed, DePuy Synthes Companies, TriMed, Inc., Novastep Inc., Jorgensen Laboratories, Inc., Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Jeil Medical Corporation and Medartis.

