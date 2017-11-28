Integrated content creator and training firm HWM has announced a 70% price slash on its popular corporate public speaking courses for the first week of December 2017. The courses, delivered by professional Dubai-based presenter, host and interviewer to the stars Hisham Wyne, apply professional public speaking techniques to the workplace – helping leaders communicate effectively to spark better business results.

The courses, delivered by professional Dubai-based MC, presenter and interviewer to the stars Hisham Wyne, apply professional public speaking techniques to the workplace – helping leaders communicate effectively to spark better business results.

The training courses are geared specifically towards helping leaders communicate, negotiate and sell effectively to better serve their organisation. The training delivers tangible improvements in communication – a task that takes up to 90% of a project manager’s day according to research by the Project Management Institute.

“Leadership is about getting people to respond effectively – and communication is key to that. We’re delighted to be able to celebrate the festive season by offering a one-time weeklong 70% discount off on all our public speaking courses. It’s a chance for businesses to benefit from great value as they consider the most effective executive education to gain a competitive edge in their market,” says Wyne.

Research shows that leaders with better speaking skills are more effective, and even score better on evaluations – regardless of organisational performance. The Academy of Management Journal notes a clear link between how leaders are evaluated and how charismatically they come across. This “inferential theory” states that leaders are evaluated based on how able they are to articulate a vision others can identify with just as much as their actual performance on the job.

“Our goal is to equip CEOs and decision-makers with the essential skills needed to communicate their vision, goals and ideas in ways that resonate with their teams – and also with external audiences. And we’re delighted to be able to do this at a significant discount for a limited period of time,” Wyne adds.

The standard training course runs for a day, with more extensive options available for decision-makers wanting bespoke solutions to their requirements.

