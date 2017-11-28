The global environmental health and safety market is likely to witness steady growth during the forecast period 2016-2024 on account of growing emphasis on complying with occupational and environmental health safety standards. Organizations around the globe are focusing on adhering to the evolving standards, and this is likely to create growth opportunities for players operating in this landscape. On account of these factors, the global environmental health and safety market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 12% through 2024. These insights are from a new research report added to the vast database of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). The report titled “Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2016 – 2024” offers valuable insights and analysis on the factors that are likely to impact market growth in the foreseeable future.

Deployment of environmental health and safety tools and software in various end-use industries is also growing on account of statutory requirements across major industry verticals. Many developing economies, which once had lax requirements, have strengthened their regulations on account of which demand for EHS tools and software has witnessed a healthy growth.

In a bid to offer readers detailed insights on the global environmental health and safety market, the report has segmented the market on the basis of components into software and services. The key sub-segments of the software segment include quality & risk management, environmental compliance, data analytics, energy & carbon management, and cost management. On the other hand, the key sub-segments of services segment include consulting, training, implementation, auditing, analytics, and certification.

The report also offers forecast and analysis on the end-use industries where environmental healthy and safety tools are used. These include chemical and petrochemical, transportation, energy & mining, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, agriculture, government & public sector, and others. On account of steady demand from these end-use industries, the environmental health and safety market is likely to witness steady growth during the forecast period.

North America remains the most lucrative market for environmental health and safety market globally. Led by the US, the North America environmental health and safety market is likely to grow at a CAGR of over 13% through 2024. High awareness among end-users, combined with stringent regulations on occupant and environment safety are likely to fuel demand for EHS tools and services globally.

Some of the leading companies profiled in the report include International Finance Corporation, IHS Inc., UL LLC, Enablon North America Corporation, 3E Company, SAP SE, and Medgate Inc.

