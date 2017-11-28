Recently, a new study analyzing the global market of electrostatic discharge packaging titled “Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Packaging Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2027” has been added into the database of Market Research Reports Search Engine. The report covers entire global market of electrostatic discharge packaging right from its past trends to future prospects and provides 360 degree view to its readers.

According to the informative report, the global electrostatic discharge packaging market which is valued for US$ 1.3 bn in 2017 and is now estimated to deliver a revenue of US$ 2.6 bn by the end of 2027. In addition, the report also estimates that the global electrostatic discharge packaging market is expected to deliver 7.2% CAGR during forecast period.

The report begins with executive summary that provides summarized key information on the global electrostatic discharge packaging market. The next section for market introduction provides basic information to the market and includes market definition and market taxonomy. Another section for market overview and market analysis share details about market size, year-on-year growth, absolute opportunity, market outlook and analysis based on value chain, pricing analysis and list of active participants.

The report has an interesting section of market dynamics that updates on the factors driving the market as well as the factors that are restraints to the growth of global electrostatic discharge packaging market. According to the report, one of the factors driving the growth of the market is the requirement of tough packaging in electronics and electrical industry in order to prevent damage to their products. On the other hand, the report identifies that metallic powder in electrostatic discharge packaging easily rusts in contact with water and damages components and devices packed hence becomes one of the restraints in the growth of global electrostatic discharge packaging market.

To examine the global electrostatic discharge packaging market in detail, the report has been segmented into product type, application type, material & additive type, end user base and region. The analysis for these segments is shared in terms of introduction, market size in USD, volume in tonnes, forecast and market attractiveness. The product type segment has been further sub-segmented into bags, foams, totes/IBC, shrink films, trays, clamshell, tapes & labels, racks, boxes & containers and others. The application segment is bifurcated into electrical & electronic component (printed circuit boards, semi-conductors, screens and other equipment) and equipment (diagnosis equipment, therapeutic equipment and other equipment. Similarly, the remaining segments have also been further divided for detailed analysis of global electrostatic discharge packaging market.

In the end of the report, the competitive landscape has been discussed for global electrostatic discharge packaging market and some of the key players are profiled in terms of company overview, company financials, strategy and recent developments.

