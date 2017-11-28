The global cellular health screening market is likely to witness steady growth during the forecast period 2017-2022 on account of a slew of macroeconomic and microeconomic factors. Broader factors impacting the growth of the market include rising emphasis on using advanced technologies to provide better healthcare, increase in the population of baby boomers, and increasing healthcare infrastructure in developing countries. A new research study offering insights and analysis on the global cellular health screening market has been added to the comprehensive repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). The report titled “Cellular Health Screening Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2022” offers forecast and analysis on the key trends that are likely to impact the growth of the market during the assessment period.

According to the report, there has been a steady increase in the incorporation of advanced techniques to offer better healthcare services. Innovation in cellular health screening, combined with greater awareness among end users and healthcare providers has led to higher demand for cellular health screening tests. Further, growing baby boomer population, especially in the US, has opened up new growth avenues for key players in this market. These factors are likely to impact the growth of the market during the forecast period.

To offer readers detailed insights on the global cellular health screening market, the report has segmented the market on the basis of test type, sample type, and region. The report also offers detailed analysis by country, giving readers useful guidance and insights on the potential growth of the market in key countries.

On the basis of test type, market forecast and analysis is offered on the telomere tests, inflammation tests, heavy metal tests, multi-test panels, and oxidative stress tests. Among these, use of telomere tests for carrying out cellular health screening is likely to remain significantly high among end-users. According to the research study, telomere tests accounted for nearly 35% revenue share of the market, accounting for nearly US$ 744 Mn in revenues. This segment is likely to expand at a CAGR of over 8% during the assessment period. Owing to high preference for telomere tests, their revenue share is projected to witness a slight increase during the forecast period.

North America continues to be one of the leading markets for cellular health screening market globally. Use of cellular health screening in North America is dominated by the US. The North America cellular health screening market is likely to reach a valuation of over US$ 1.3 Bn by the end of 2022. Europe, another significant market for cellular health screening market players, is projected to grow at over 7% CAGR during the assessment period.

The key companies profiled in the global cellular health screening market include Cell Science Systems Corporation, Bio-Reference Laboratories Inc., Genova Diagnostics Inc., Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Cleveland HeartLab Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Life Length S.L., and SpectraCell Laboratories Inc.

