Fault-tolerant technology involves the capability of a computer system, electronic system to deliver uninterrupted services, despite failing of one or more of its components. It is basically the ability of a system to respond gracefully at the time of an unexpected hardware or software failure. Fault tolerance resolves potential service interruptions in case of logic errors as well. The main purpose for these server and technology is prevention of catastrophic failure that may result from a single point of failure hampering access to the complete data putting at risk the unsaved data by user. During virtualization of critical applications, it is important for understanding the protection related to server assets as problems in a single virtualized platform means failure of everything in case of platform failure which is the reason for the application of fault tolerant servers. The fault-tolerant platforms helps in avoiding this complexity further delivering simplicity and reliability especially in virtualized implementations. Four phases are involved with fault tolerance that completes the whole process which includes error detection, damage assessment, state restoration and continued service. The global market for fault tolerant server has been segmented on the basis of type, techniques, application and geography. Based on type, this market has been segmented into hardware fault tolerance and software fault tolerance. Systematic and application specific fault tolerance form the two main techniques on the basis of which this market has been segmented. For the application segment this market has been further segmented into industrial automation, government offices, smart buildings, financial services, telecommunication, transportation, retail and healthcare among others.

Global fault tolerant server market based on geography includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

The virtualized implementations in fault tolerant server eliminating the unplanned downtime thereby preventing data loss has formed a critical element in most automation environments along with being extremely important for analytics. This forms a major driver for this market further having a positive impact over the demand. The fault-tolerant software and hardware solutions also provides minimal unplanned downtime along with high levels of availability at the time of a trade-off. The fault-tolerant servers also achieve high availability with a minimal amount system for delivering a superior level of performance in originations especially when huge crunching of data is involved. These have formed some of the major drivers for this market. Besides these there are also certain restraints that negatively impacts this market. One such key factor being the high costs associated with it. In addition this, it is the non-disruptive change management related to the isolation and diagnosis of the information along with the human influences that may affects the reliability and availability of data further forming a few key restraints for this market. It is expected that the automation along with growing dependency on internet based services that will provide growth opportunities in this area in the next few years.

Based on geography, North America and Europe has formed some major regions contributing to the growth. The growing opportunities in the current dynamic business environment along with dependency on cloud based services has been a few major reasons that has boosted the overall demand. Asia Pacific has formed another key region also accounting for one of the fastest growth. Japan, China, India and South Korea has been few important countries contributing to the growth. Rise in automation along with growing dependency on server based information in case of small, medium and large companies have been a few key drivers boosting the market demand.

Some of the key players that are operating in the global fault tolerant server market include NEC Corporation (U.S.), One Net Communications (Singapore), Stratus Technologies (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.) and IBM Corporation (U.S.) among others.

