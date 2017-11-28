Fabric based computing or fabric computing is also known as unified computing. It consists of developing a fabric like structure of interconnected nodes or a computing fabric. The name is derived primarily from the similarity in looks with a cloth weave, when the computing fabric is viewed from a distance. Fabric based computing refers to a high performance compact computing system, which primarily consists of nodes and links. Nodes consist of memory, processors and peripherals among others. The links refer to the high bandwidth interconnections between the different nodes. Fabric based computing is often related to data center and enterprise networking and is used mostly to describe a high performance computing system having the capability of parallel computing. In fabric computing, all the components are linked together, with the aid of a common architecture, forming an unified architecture and possessing virtualization capability. Thus the computing platform and the storage platform is joined architecturally with the virtualization platform and the networking platform. Hence, the high computing system does not provide any distinction between the edge devices and the network, thus appearing like a singular logical unit. This type of computing aids in eliminating manual integration, for a consolidated architecture. The consolidated architecture, since does not distinguish between the different components, can be used for designing enterprise servers having much better networking features and more powerful server capabilities among others. Fabric based computing thus erases the differentiation between computer and networks, and is capable of linking a huge number of storage devices and processors into a single system.

The market for fabric based computing is primarily being driven by the growing adoption of cloud based computing, across different industry verticals and geographic locations. Cloud computing is highly dependent on enterprise grade servers, present in data centers. Fabric based computing aids in removal of the separate infrastructures, namely storage, network and computing, and combines everything to form a highly scalable structure. Such a structure allows the data center user to better tackle the computing needs, allowing for a more cost effective solution. Such advantage, in turn, has been promoting the demand for fabric based computing globally. Additionally, fabric based computing has the capability to support the server clusters of virtual machines. Thus it can support the movement of an application across the whole network while maintaining its designated network services, such as overall performance, quality of service or security policy among others. Hence, the user can easily move an application to a different part of the network, when the thermal load is high in a location or the central processing unit (CPU) utilization is low in a location. Such features have also been positively impacting the growth of the fabric based computing market. However, concerns of security breach affecting the whole system has been a prime restraint for the growth of fabric based computing market. Also, performance of current fabric computing systems often doesn’t increase linearly with the addition of new resources. Such factors have been restraining the growth of the market to some extent. However, further technological advancements and growing demand for cloud computing can be expected to offer the fabric based computing market with several growth opportunities.

The global market for fabric based computing has been segmented on the basis of data center type, into Tier I, Tier II, Tier III and Tier IV. On the basis of region, the market for fabric based computing has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

The major companies in the fabric based computing market are Cisco Systems, Inc. (The U.S.), Hewlett Packard Company (The U.S.), Avaya (The U.S.), and Xsigo Systems [part of Oracle Corporation] (The U.S.) among others.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

