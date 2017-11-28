The integrated lead-to-quote-to-cash solution announced today, works across multiple industries for direct sales, resellers, distributors and online sales models. The solution includes mobile-first field sales acceleration and a quote management tool to accelerate sales effectiveness.

Atlanta, Georgia (November 28, 2017) – CRMIT Solutions, a leading Salesforce consulting and Appexchange partner today announced an integrated lead-to-quote-to-cash solution to accelerate sales closures. The solution is a seamless integration of field acceleartion and quote management tools with well configured out-of-box sales cloud / CRM platforms.

The integrated solution works across multiple industries for direct sales, resellers, distributors and online sales. The Lead to Quote to Cash solution addresses both front and back office stakeholders to enable increased revenues, extended profit margins and regulatory compliance’s

Lead to quote to cash

FieldSalesPro is a critical product of the integrated solution which reportedly, demonstrated the ability to capture customer interests across products or service catalogs to qualify and nuture leads using mobility and meeting effectiveness. FieldSalesPro (developed & marketed by CRMIT Solutions) is currently AppExchange listed and Lightning Experience enabled.

“When closing a deal, it is vital that a sales rep can share competitive yet accurate & quick price information to the customers. Being the first vendor to offer realistic price quotes to a customer, can greatly improve the chances of winning the business.” explained by Dinesh Poduval, Director of Marketing – CRMIT Solutions.

With seamless integration to Salesforce CRM, this integrated lead-to-quote-to-cash solution promises to improve efficiency in field sales collaboration, quote management, sales conversions and one-of-a-kind customer experience.

About CRMIT Solutions

CRMIT Solutions delivers SaaS-based customer experience (CX) consulting and solutions. With customer relationship management (CRM) consultants and successful CRM deployments across 25+ countries, CRMIT Solutions offers a range of CRM++ applications for accelerated deployments (4000+ user base), including various rapid implementation and migration utilities for the Customer Experience Portfolio – Service Cloud. Sales Cloud, Marketing Cloud, and Social Relationship Management platform. CRMIT Solutions is a cloud-based CRM deployment partner with several leading Fortune 500 companies spread across various domains, including banking, financial services, insurance, education, retail, manufacturing, life sciences, energy, telecom, public sector, and travel and transportation. CRMIT Solutions has also successfully accomplished 24,000+ hours of CRM training engagements globally.