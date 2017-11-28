The global electrical and electronics industry is the most flourishing and extremely diversified industry which is expected to grow at a high rate in future. This industry experiences a long list of innovations and future trends which will make our surroundings fully automatic.

A sample of this report is available upon request @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=32729

Circular chart recorder is a device which is used to measure the pressure, temperature, water and pH levels. It consists of a pen which measures the electromechanical vibrations and records it on a paper, the result can be in the form of a chart or a graph. Circular chart recorder can be calibrated into logarithmic scales and the results obtained are quiet accurate. Some circular chart recorder contains batteries which can last 48 hours and it saves the recorded data.

Market Overview:

Circular chart recorder is essential because of its application of measuring changes with such precision. It consist of a microprocessor which notices the change and then records it on the circular chart. Circular chart recorder is expected to experience significant adoption, because of the growing automation and electronics industry. Circular chart recorders can be calibrated quickly which increases the productivity of the system. The circular chart recorder market is expected to grow with a high CAGR in the forecast period.

Market Dynamics:

Factors governing growth of circular chart recorder is the rising and continuous investments in the R&D which has led to the innovation of new products and increased productivity. Increased foreign investment in developing nations is one of driving factors which has increased the production of circular chart recorders in these regions. Circular chart recorder finds various applications in industries where pressure, temperature or pH levels have to be calculated. Circular chart recorders provide simple design and easy installation which drives its growth in the market. Rising income and growing urbanization has resulted in an increased demand for the circular chart recorders.

Availability of cheap alternatives having better precision and quality has become a restraint for the circular chart recorder market.

Growing electrical and electronics industry has created a lot of opportunities for the circular chart recorder manufacturers as its important to install these devices to provide proper temperature and pressure for the devices to work in.

Growing trend of using electrical devices has increased the growth of circular chart recorder market.

Market Segmentation:

The circular chart recorder market is segmented on the basis of the diameter of circular chart, by the type of display, on the basis of the number of pens used by the recorders, by the types of mountings, by application and region.

On the basis of the diameter of circular chart recorder, the circular chart recorder market is segmented into 6”, 8”, 10” and 12” diameter.

On the basis of the application, the circular chart recorder market is segmented into pressure recorders, temperature recorders and pressure and temperature recorders, flow recorders, pH recorders, water level recorders.

On the basis of type of display, the circular chart recorder market is segmented into no display, single display, and dual display.

On the basis of type of the number of pens used in circular chart recorders, the circular chart recorder market is segmented into single or multiple recorders.

On the basis of type of mountings, the circular chart recorder market is segmented into panel and surface mountings circular chart recorders.

Based on the geographies, the circular chart recorder market is segmented is divided into 7 regions; Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Latin America, Japan and western Europe. Circular chart recorder industry is experiencing phenomenal changes these days. In Asia pacific region India, China, japan, Singapore and Taiwan are the major circular chart recorder producing countries. China is becoming the global leader of this industry and is working on new innovations and technologies. North America is the one of the largest producers and consumers of circular chart recorders followed by Latin America and Middle East and African countries. Growing automation will lead to the growth in circular chart recorders market.

To view TOC of this report is available upon request @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=32729

Market: Key Players

Few of the major key players active in the circular chart recorder market are ABB, National Electrical Manufactures Association (NEMA), Palmer, Honeywell, R.S Enterprises, Anadig systems, Dwyer, Global water, Bioline Group Pvt Ltd, and ABACUS instruments. ABB produces Commander 1900 circular chart recorders which are one of the highest selling recorders because of their fully programmable display with a seamless integration of loop functionality. The global water CR500 circular chart recorder is reliable and accurate.

Overall it can be concluded that the growth prospects of the circular chart recorder market are promising, as adoption across most of the regional markets is set to increase in the foreseeable future, with substantial projected gains in some areas.