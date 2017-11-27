Walton-on-the-Naze area, England; 27, November 2017: There are different types of massage therapies that can offer a number of health benefits to humans. People leading hectic life and complaining of body pain, restlessness, fatigue, insomnia, stress etc can benefit from different massage techniques, such as Swedish massage, deep tissue massage and sports massage.

UK based John Chin is a trained massage therapist who has a deep knowledge of different massage techniques and he can use a combination of different massage therapies to offer a complete pain relief and relaxation to an individual. He is also a trained Tai Chi instructor and can heal human bodies using this outstanding Chinese internal art. According to him, his massage therapies can offer relief to someone who has pain in shoulder and arm and can also free people from the agony of chronic pain in different body parts.

John can offer therapies according to the needs and requirements of a person, and he provides his expert treatments at £40 per hour basis. Whether someone has Foot problems and hand problems, John knows which massage therapy is to use to offer the complete pain relief and address issues like muscular pain, dislocation of bone, joint pains etc. He revealed that he has treated many athletes and fitness enthusiasts who suffered from injuries because of poor training exercises. With his deep intense techniques, he helps restore the injuries of muscle tissues.

Speaking about the benefits of different massage therapies, John states that his remedial massage is ideal for preventing any kind of muscle injuries and it also lowers the chances of repeat injuries. He is also expert in offering abdominal Chi massage that promotes smooth functioning of different abdominal organs and thus improves the physical and emotional well being of an individual. With his great expertise in using a variety of therapies, John is capable of eliminating common pain, discomfort and other ailments of humans, allowing them to lead a healthy and successful life.

John is trained at the London College of Massage, the London School of Sports Massage and the Academy of Oriental Medicine. He is certified in Therapeutic Massage, Sports Massage, Tui Na, Acupuncture & Moxibustion and Tao Yin and has over 15 years experience in providing massage and body therapy treatments. He is also a fully qualified Tai-Chi instructor.

